UVA shooting victim played high school football in Tennessee

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — One of the three University of Virginia victims killed in a shooting Sunday night was a former high school football player in Tennessee.

Devin Chandler was one of the three victims killed on campus. Arlington Community Schools sent this statement to our sister station WREG in Memphis:

We’re heartbroken to learn about the death of a former Arlington High student and football player, Devin Chandler. He was tragically killed in the shooting last night at the University of Virginia. Although Devin did not graduate from AHS, having moved to North Carolina his senior year, we know his impact as a Tiger will live on with his Arlington teammates and those who knew him. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.

Six other students on the UVA football team have Tennessee ties as well.

Virginia cornerback Jaylon Baker (39) during an NCAA college football game in Charlottesville, Va., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Virginia defeated William & Mary 51-17. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – SEPTEMBER 04: Virginia Cavaliers center Ty Furnish (51) and tackle Noah Josey (77) participate in pregame drills prior to a game between the William & Mary Tribe and the Virginia Cavaliers on September 04, 2021, at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA (Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Georgia Tech defensive back Zamari Walton (7) intercepts a pass intended for Virginia running back Demick Starling (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – OCTOBER 08: Louisville Cardinals quarterback Brock Domann (19) surveys the field for an open receiver from the pocket while being pressured by Virginia Cavaliers defensive lineman Michael Diatta (18) during a college football game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Virginia Cavaliers on October 08, 2022, at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA. (Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

News 2 spoke to Noah Josey from Brentwood. Josey sent this statement:

“Lavel Davis, D’sean Perry, and Devin Chandler were all great men. I am distraught at the fact I am no longer able to be with them. They were men of extremely high character and should be remembered as so. Please keep our team and the families affected in your prayers.”

The shooting happened just after 10:15 p.m. Sunday as a charter bus full of students returned from seeing a play in Washington.

News 2 also spoke with a University of Virginia student from Nashville who said she is grappling tonight with the loss.

She told News 2 she received alerts from campus at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday that there was a shooter. She then barricaded herself inside her dorm room.

“I think we are all in somewhat of a state of shock,” Aleyna Loughran-Pierce said. “Personally I did not know any of the victims, but to just imagine something like this would happen at my school, I am kind of in disbelief that something like this would happen at my school. I am kind of in disbelief. A lot of us here are at least taking the day to process what we are going through; a lot of people aren’t feeling the energy that would normally be present on campus.”

Police arrested the suspected shooter, 22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., in suburban Richmond, according to authorities.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.