FanSided

Aaron Rodgers has just one word response to Packers fans booing the team

Aaron Rodgers responded to the boos that Green Bay Packers fans rained down on the team as they lost on Thursday Night Football. If the Green Bay Packers were to have won on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, they would have improved their chances of making the playoffs to 20 percent, 1-in-5. Instead, they dropped all the way down to about five percent according to FiveThirtyEight’s model.
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Easier game plans are not the solution

There was a growing sentiment after last Sunday’s loss in Green Bay that things were needlessly complicated for the Dallas Cowboys. Missed assignments and lazy execution led to multiple botched plays, resulting in touchdowns and turnovers. The idea floating around was perhaps if the Cowboys could just eliminate these...
Queen City News

Watch Live: Black & Blue Kickoff (10AM, Fox Charlotte)

Sometimes, as a motivational technique, a player might make a point of remembering everyone at his position who was drafted ahead of him. It doesn’t seem quite that personal for Lamar Jackson. “I was motivated when it took forever for me to get drafted. That’s all,” he said. “It doesn’t really matter who went first, […]
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes is the NFL’s MVP and here’s why

Earlier this season I had a mental breakthrough while watching the end of the Bills and Ravens Week 4 matchup. Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, two players who have undeniably “stolen shine” from Patrick Mahomes over the course of the last 3 seasons duking it out in what ended up as a 3-point Bills victory. I had a moment like the Grinch when he is trying to save the sleigh full of Whoville’s Christmas gifts and decorum from barreling down Mt. Crumpit where his heart grew three sizes.
