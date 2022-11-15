Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers has just one word response to Packers fans booing the team
Aaron Rodgers responded to the boos that Green Bay Packers fans rained down on the team as they lost on Thursday Night Football. If the Green Bay Packers were to have won on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, they would have improved their chances of making the playoffs to 20 percent, 1-in-5. Instead, they dropped all the way down to about five percent according to FiveThirtyEight’s model.
Did the 49ers Waste their Time by Practicing in Colorado?
“It has been an interesting trip,” Nick Bosa said. “It definitely has tested our fortitude and ability to remain positive.”
How a loss saved Tua Tagovailoa’s career with the Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins’ loss in Week 17 of the 2021 season cost them a playoff spot, but it may have saved the future of the franchise and Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins were the hottest team in football. After getting off to an abysmal 1-7 start during the 2021...
Rams’ Cooper Kupp to Miss 6-8 Weeks Following Ankle Surgery, per Report
There is no guarantee that the star wide receiver will return this season.
Early 2023 mock draft has Packers adding tight end in first round
A recent 2023 mock draft has the Green Bay Packers strengthening the offense in the first round. Unfortunately, based on how this season is going, Green Bay Packers fans could soon be shifting their focus to the 2023 NFL Draft. Having already lost their seventh game by mid-November, the Packers’...
Dallas Cowboys: Easier game plans are not the solution
There was a growing sentiment after last Sunday’s loss in Green Bay that things were needlessly complicated for the Dallas Cowboys. Missed assignments and lazy execution led to multiple botched plays, resulting in touchdowns and turnovers. The idea floating around was perhaps if the Cowboys could just eliminate these...
Watch Live: Black & Blue Kickoff (10AM, Fox Charlotte)
Sometimes, as a motivational technique, a player might make a point of remembering everyone at his position who was drafted ahead of him. It doesn’t seem quite that personal for Lamar Jackson. “I was motivated when it took forever for me to get drafted. That’s all,” he said. “It doesn’t really matter who went first, […]
Patrick Mahomes is the NFL’s MVP and here’s why
Earlier this season I had a mental breakthrough while watching the end of the Bills and Ravens Week 4 matchup. Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, two players who have undeniably “stolen shine” from Patrick Mahomes over the course of the last 3 seasons duking it out in what ended up as a 3-point Bills victory. I had a moment like the Grinch when he is trying to save the sleigh full of Whoville’s Christmas gifts and decorum from barreling down Mt. Crumpit where his heart grew three sizes.
