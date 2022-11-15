POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A 10-year-old boy from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, used some quick thinking to avoid a potential child luring, and it was caught on camera. Surveillance video from a retail shop showed what happened. The boy said he was followed by a woman who said she knew him and that she was going to Wawa, and he was supposed to come with her.

