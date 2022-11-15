ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ephrata, PA

FOX 43

Police stop Lebanon armed robbery in progress

LEBANON, Pa. — Lebanon City Police officers stopped an assault and armed robbery in progress on Nov. 17. Shortly after 10:15 p.m., police were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of Lehman Street for a report of a man with a gun. Upon arrival, they allegedly found...
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating accident in Carlisle involving motorcycle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Police and other emergency services are on the scene of a motorcycle accident along South Hanover Street at Chapel Avenue. According to police, due to significant injuries sustained by the motorcycle rider, they have been transported to a local hospital for treatment. South Hanover...
CARLISLE, PA
WGAL

Police: Missing woman found safe

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police Update: Neyis Gomez De Ullola has been located safe. Emergency crews began the search early Saturday morning and the missing woman was found safe just before 2 p.m. Police in Lancaster County are searching for 59-year-old Neyis Gomez De Ullola. According to police,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Burn victim in Berks County house fire flown to hospital

A person burned during a house fire in Tilden Township, Berks County was flown to the hospital. Fire crews were called to the 2200 block of Mountain Road around 2 p.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, there were heavy flames coming from the front windows, officials said. One person was flown...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Terroristic threats close down middle school in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating threats of violence that were targeting students at a middle school in the Conestoga Valley School District. According to the East Lampeter Township Police Department, the threats were received on Nov. 17. Police say that the threats had included acts of...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Lower Paxton water break left thousands without water

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews remain on the scene of a water main break in Dauphin County. Dispatchers say it's around Linglestown Road near Colonial Road. A representative from Veolia American Water says "Our emergency crew has remained onsite overnight and continues to work on the repair this morning. The repair is expected to take several more hours to complete".
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Dating Profile Helped Police ID Arsonist Who Endangered Children In Central Pennsylvania: DA

A former convict has confessed to starting multiple fires, endangering 11 lives in central Pennsylvania, according to the Lancaster County district attorney's office. Alvin Frank Chambers III, 31, of Maytown, entered an open guilty plea to two first-degree felony counts of arson of an inhabited building or structure and related charges in Lancaster County Court on September 2, 2022, according to a release by the DA on Thursday, Nov. 17.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
pahomepage.com

Homicide charges filed in York County beating death

Three people have been charged in connection to the May beating death of 35-year-old Zachary Young in York County. Homicide charges filed in York County beating death. Three people have been charged in connection to the May beating death of 35-year-old Zachary Young in York County. Plane Crash Victims One...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WCVB

10-year-old Pennsylvania boy uses quick thinking to avoid potential child luring

POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A 10-year-old boy from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, used some quick thinking to avoid a potential child luring, and it was caught on camera. Surveillance video from a retail shop showed what happened. The boy said he was followed by a woman who said she knew him and that she was going to Wawa, and he was supposed to come with her.
POTTSTOWN, PA
local21news.com

Teen and infant reported missing in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It was reported on Missingkids.org that Sonia C. Chub, 17, along with Lizabeth P. Chub (infant), of Red Lion, York County have been reported missing since October 29, 2022. Sonia is described to be white female, about 5'0" in height, around 110 lbs., with black...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Man accused of urinating in water test bottles in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — After almost a year long search, officials have made an arrest in a strange case where someone had urinated in water test results for a wastewater company. According to Ephrata Police, Ephrata Borough Wastewater Management had contacted officers after discovering concerning water test results...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Alligator found malnourished in a bin in Dauphin County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On a Sunday afternoon, John Fitzwater with Triple J Reptiles and Rescue got an unexpected call from an old friend. “[He] said he was down along (Route) 441 in the Red Hill Dam entrance where he goes fishing and he noticed a blue bin," Fitzwater said. "He decided to walk over to it and use a stick to open it up and low and behold, there was a 3-foot alligator alive in the bin."
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

