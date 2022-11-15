Read full article on original website
Police stop Lebanon armed robbery in progress
LEBANON, Pa. — Lebanon City Police officers stopped an assault and armed robbery in progress on Nov. 17. Shortly after 10:15 p.m., police were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of Lehman Street for a report of a man with a gun. Upon arrival, they allegedly found...
Police investigating accident in Carlisle involving motorcycle
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Police and other emergency services are on the scene of a motorcycle accident along South Hanover Street at Chapel Avenue. According to police, due to significant injuries sustained by the motorcycle rider, they have been transported to a local hospital for treatment. South Hanover...
1 dead after altercation leads to gunfire in downtown Reading, police say
A 37-year-old Pottsville man is dead following a shooting Friday night in downtown Reading. Police and EMS responded to the 200 block of Penn Street Friday, November 18, 2022, approximately 10pm, for the report of a motor vehicle crash. As officers and paramedics arrived, they found the victim, identified as...
Police: Missing woman found safe
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police Update: Neyis Gomez De Ullola has been located safe. Emergency crews began the search early Saturday morning and the missing woman was found safe just before 2 p.m. Police in Lancaster County are searching for 59-year-old Neyis Gomez De Ullola. According to police,...
Burn victim in Berks County house fire flown to hospital
A person burned during a house fire in Tilden Township, Berks County was flown to the hospital. Fire crews were called to the 2200 block of Mountain Road around 2 p.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, there were heavy flames coming from the front windows, officials said. One person was flown...
Terroristic threats close down middle school in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating threats of violence that were targeting students at a middle school in the Conestoga Valley School District. According to the East Lampeter Township Police Department, the threats were received on Nov. 17. Police say that the threats had included acts of...
Lower Paxton water break left thousands without water
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews remain on the scene of a water main break in Dauphin County. Dispatchers say it's around Linglestown Road near Colonial Road. A representative from Veolia American Water says "Our emergency crew has remained onsite overnight and continues to work on the repair this morning. The repair is expected to take several more hours to complete".
Dating Profile Helped Police ID Arsonist Who Endangered Children In Central Pennsylvania: DA
A former convict has confessed to starting multiple fires, endangering 11 lives in central Pennsylvania, according to the Lancaster County district attorney's office. Alvin Frank Chambers III, 31, of Maytown, entered an open guilty plea to two first-degree felony counts of arson of an inhabited building or structure and related charges in Lancaster County Court on September 2, 2022, according to a release by the DA on Thursday, Nov. 17.
Cumberland County police issued warrant for man accused of choking woman at Sheetz
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Lower Allen Township Police Department is searching for a man wanted for strangling and assaulting a woman at a Sheetz store. Elijah Dorsey has been charged with strangulation, unlawful restraint, terroristic threats and simple assault. According to police, on Nov. 13 at 8:22 p.m.,...
Lancaster County man arrested in Sheetz parking lot, facing multiple drug charges
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A Lancaster County man is facing multiple drug charges after being arrested on a federal arrest warrant. David Allen Kinser, 50, from East Cocalico Township was arrested by West Earl Township police officers after they were notified that the wanted fugitive on a federal warrant was at a Sheetz in Shaums Corner.
Lancaster Co. man sentenced to 4 to 8 years behind bar for unlawful contact with minors
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lititz sex offender arrested by the Lancaster County Human Trafficking Task Force (HTTF) pleaded guilty to six counts Friday in Lancaster County Court, officials say. 55-year-old Sean Deemer, of the 500 block of Golden Street, was sentenced to four to eight years in...
Homicide charges filed in York County beating death
Three people have been charged in connection to the May beating death of 35-year-old Zachary Young in York County. Homicide charges filed in York County beating death. Three people have been charged in connection to the May beating death of 35-year-old Zachary Young in York County. Plane Crash Victims One...
10-year-old Pennsylvania boy uses quick thinking to avoid potential child luring
POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A 10-year-old boy from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, used some quick thinking to avoid a potential child luring, and it was caught on camera. Surveillance video from a retail shop showed what happened. The boy said he was followed by a woman who said she knew him and that she was going to Wawa, and he was supposed to come with her.
Vehicle went airborne in Perry County fatal crash, Pennsylvania State Police say
WATTS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a crash Wednesday night in Perry County. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on State Road at the U.S. 322 West exit ramp in Watts Township. Pennsylvania State Police identified the victim as Keith Krieger, 44, from Herndon, Pennsylvania. State...
Chester County Man Convicted For 12th DUI In Lancaster County: DA
A Toughkenamon man has been convicted of his 12th felony charge for driving under the influence, according to a release by the Lancaster County district attorney's office on Nov. 16. Anthony Caraballo, 56, was found guilty to be driving under the influence when he drove his red 2002 Dodge Ram...
Police: Fights leads to man being shot to death inside car in Reading
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot multiple times inside a vehicle in Reading late Friday night. Police were responding to reports of a car crash when they discovered a gunshot victim inside a car on the 200 block of Penn Street around 10 p.m. The...
Teen and infant reported missing in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It was reported on Missingkids.org that Sonia C. Chub, 17, along with Lizabeth P. Chub (infant), of Red Lion, York County have been reported missing since October 29, 2022. Sonia is described to be white female, about 5'0" in height, around 110 lbs., with black...
Man accused of urinating in water test bottles in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — After almost a year long search, officials have made an arrest in a strange case where someone had urinated in water test results for a wastewater company. According to Ephrata Police, Ephrata Borough Wastewater Management had contacted officers after discovering concerning water test results...
3-year-old hit by car in Lancaster Co. taken to hospital, police investigating
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — On November 16, just before 11 p.m., East Lampeter Township Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Old Philadelphia Pike for a reported pedestrian struck. An investigation led police to believe the 3-year-old entered the roadway from a nearby driveway on the southern...
Alligator found malnourished in a bin in Dauphin County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On a Sunday afternoon, John Fitzwater with Triple J Reptiles and Rescue got an unexpected call from an old friend. “[He] said he was down along (Route) 441 in the Red Hill Dam entrance where he goes fishing and he noticed a blue bin," Fitzwater said. "He decided to walk over to it and use a stick to open it up and low and behold, there was a 3-foot alligator alive in the bin."
