fox2detroit.com
Detroit Police find man shot to death in car at gas station
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a man who was found murdered inside of a car near 8 Mile and Greenfield. Police were called a little after 8 p.m. to the Citgo on 8 Mile, just south of Greenfield Road in the city of Detroit to a reported shooting.
fox2detroit.com
Pontiac motorcyclist dead after crashing on icy road; alcohol considered factor
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after he crashed his motorcycle on an icy road early Thursday. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Nicholas Miner, 30, was riding his 2016 Yamaha motorcycle east on Montcalm near Glenwood in Pontiac around 2:25 a.m. when he lost control, hit a curb, and was ejected from the motorcycle.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Passenger killed when driver loses control, car rolls over on I-75 in Detroit
DETROIT – The passenger of a vehicle traveling on I-75 in Detroit died Friday when the driver reportedly lost control, causing the vehicle to roll. At about 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, a driver traveling southbound on I-75 near I-96 is believed to have lost control of the vehicle, which then rolled over. Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the car, according to Michigan State Police.
fox2detroit.com
1 dead after driver, passenger ejected in single-vehicle rollover on I-75
DETROIT (FOX 2) - I-75 in Detroit was closed Friday morning after a single-car rollover around 3:30 a.m. after a driver lost control and flipped his car. The crash left one person dead and the other with non-life threatening injuries. Michigan State Police responded to the scene at I-75 and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Hazel Park family breathed sigh of relief after semi-truck crashed just feet from their home
HAZEL PARK, Mich. – A Hazel Park family breathed a sigh of relief after a semi-truck crashed just feet away from their home. The driver of the semi-truck driver lost control Tuesday (Nov. 15) afternoon, nearly crashing into the house. The Hazel Park Police Department say it happened along...
The Oakland Press
Police: Warren man shoots at woman’s car in Hazel Park road rage incident
A Warren motorist is charged with felony assault after police say he fired a handgun and hit a woman’s car in a Hazel Park road rage incident. Suspect Richard Kovacik, 57, was arraigned Wednesday in Hazel Park 43rd District Court on a charge of assault with intent to cause great bodily harm less than murder and his bond set at $10,000 cash.
Arab American News
Northville couple killed in rollover crash
NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP — A Northville couple was killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The fatal...
WNEM
3 young people dead after SUV crashes in Detroit suburb
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (AP) — A SUV crashed and rolled over in suburban Detroit, killing three of the five young people inside, authorities said Friday. The crash occurred around 9 p.m. Thursday in Lincoln Park. One person was ejected from the vehicle. Jennifer Kruger said the SUV hit a...
Armed robbery suspect chased down by MSP trooper in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - A person suspected of armed robbery was chased down and arrested by a Michigan State Police trooper in Detroit.According to MSP, troopers received a message from Detroit Police at around 3:00 a.m. The dispatch described a vehicle with several people suspected of an armed robbery at a location near Plymouth Road and Ward Street.When troopers arrived, they saw several Detroit Police cars less than a quarter mile away near the intersection of Plymouth and Schaefer. They also said multiple suspects were seen running from the vehicle described by dispatchers.At that point, police say one trooper ran after a 29-year-old suspect while the other tried to contain other suspects at the scene.The trooper chasing down the 29-year-old on foot tried using a taser to stop them, but that did not work. However, the suspect was caught after they fell while running. That suspect was turned over to Detroit Police.No one was hurt during the incident.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Traffic Alert: SB I-75 closed at Rosa Parks Boulevard
DETROIT – All southbound lanes of I-75 closed at Rosa Parks Boulevard in Detroit early Friday morning due to a crash. The crash occurred just near the Lodge Freeway. It was first reported at 3:31 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. It’s currently unclear how long the freeway will be...
fox2detroit.com
Novi man killed after driving over black ice, spinning out and crashing into oncoming car
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - A traffic crash in Novi left en elderly person dead after his vehicle spun out on black ice. Novi police confirmed the fatal accident happened around 7 a.m. on Novi road when a 67-year-old resident driving northbound lost control, veered into an oncoming lane and struck another car.
whmi.com
Men Killed In Head-On Crash On I-96 Identified
The victims of a double-fatal freeway crash in Howell Township on Sunday afternoon have been identified. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office identified the two men as 22-year-old Collin Cramer of Fowlerville and 71-year-old Eugene Glavin of Roscommon. The crash happened around 2:30pm Sunday on eastbound I-96, east of Highland Road....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Couple found dead in Rochester Hills after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning, officials say
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A couple was found dead in their Rochester Hills home by firefighters on Friday afternoon after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning. According to officials, firefighters discovered an elderly couple deceased in bed in Rochester Hills on Friday, Nov. 18, around 3 p.m. It is believed...
fox2detroit.com
First responders at scene of flipped SUV in Lincoln Park
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - First responders were at the scene of a serious vehicle crash in Lincoln Park Thursday night. A flipped-over SUV could be seen on the front lawn of a home in the 1700 block of Cicotte near Porter. Witnesses said the SUV hit a tree, then a fence and flipped over.
Man crashes into house, dies, after driver in stolen car ran him off the road
DETROIT -- A man was killed Monday after he was hit and run off the road by another driver who was traveling in stolen car, according to Fox 2 Detroit. The victim was traveling southbound on Hayes Street around 1 p.m. in a silver Chevrolet Impala when the suspect in a red Kia hit the Impala near the intersection at Rochelle Street.
Cops respond to CVS about drunk man, who tells them he did 4-5 shots of Fireball before driving
Troy Police responded to a CVS store on a report that man who was “believed to be drunk” was trying to leave the store to get into his vehicle and drive.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted after brandishing gun at employee while stealing from Detroit Dollar General
DETROIT (FOX 2) - When approached by an employee, a man stealing from a Detroit Dollar General brandished a gun and fled. Police said the man put items in a garbage bin while walking through the store in the 18600 block of W. 7 Mile around 9 a.m. Nov. 11. He left on foot after brandishing the weapon.
30 Armed Thieves Steal 13 Vehicles From Detroit Dealership
An organized group of thieves stormed a Detroit Metro area car dealership and drove away with 13 vehicles. According to Fox 2 Detroit, 30 criminals invaded the Genesee County dealer early Monday morning and exchanged gunfire with the on-duty security guard. Fortunately, no one was injured, but the criminal gang...
Driver killed in crash into tree off Pontiac Trail, Oakland Co. Sheriff's Office investigating
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash, early Monday morning in Lyon Township. Alcohol and drugs may have been a factor.
2 shot, including teenager in separate incidents in downtown Detroit
Two people were shot in downtown Detroit during two separate incidents Friday night, police said. One shooting happened around 10 p.m. near Griswold Street and Michigan Avenue.
