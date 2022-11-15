Read full article on original website
Andre Damrill
4d ago
Dear Father we ask for you presence for all the family members of these men. That you hold all of them in your loving Mercy. Amen 🙏
Reply(2)
3
Related
Missouri man, 2 juveniles injured after pickup crash into creek
ANDREW COUNTY —Three people were injured in an accident just after 6:30p.m. Saturday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Ford F250 driven by David L. Lane, 60, Oregon, Mo., was northbound on Route E one west of Rochester. The pickup traveled off the east...
kq2.com
2 killed in DeKalb County crash on Friday
(DEKALB COUNTY, Mo.) Two people were killed in an accident just after 5:30 p.m. on Friday in DeKalb County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Tonya Maize, 52 of Union Star, was northbound on Route J as Michael Burnett, 46 of Maysville, was driving a Freightliner eastbound on MO-6, one mile north of Amity.
5 hospitalized after 3-vehicle Buchanan Co. crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY—Five people were injured in an accident just after 12:30 p.m. Friday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Tracy A. Okansen, 60, Mountain Iron, Minnesota, was southbound on Interstate 29 two miles south of St. Joseph. The Chrysler rear-ended...
WNDU
Missouri man injured after truck hits tree in Cass County
MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A man was injured after his truck struck a tree in Cass County, Michigan on Friday. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to reports around 6:34 p.m. of a single-vehicle crash involving a truck pulling a camper on U.S. 12 near Cassopolis Road. An initial investigation shows that a 50-year-old Missouri man was driving west on U.S. 12 when he attempted to avoid another traffic crash and lost control of his vehicle.
SUV was traveling in the grass median before rear-end crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just before 12:30p.m. Friday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Subaru Outback driven by Steven A. Smith, 34, St. Joseph, was southbound in the grass median of Interstate 29 at Route DD passing cars. When...
Two Vehicle Crash in Cass County
(Lewis) Rescue Crews responded to a two-vehicle personal injury accident at 550th and Nishna Valley Road north of Griswold. One person is reported to be trapped in their vehicle, and another is said to be injured. Updated: Lifeflight transported one of the victims from the accident scene to a trauma...
kmaland.com
Nodaway County accident injures 1
(Maryville) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Nodaway County Wednesday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says shortly before 5:10 p.m. two miles south of Wilcox, a 2019 Kenworth, driven by 33-year-old Daniel Sullenger of Skidmore, traveling southbound on Galaxy Road and a 2014 Ford, driven by 60-year-old Annette Mullins of Skidmore, driving westbound on 240th Street entered the intersection of the two roads at the same time and collided. Authorities say Sullenger's vehicle came to rest south of the intersection on its wheels while Mullins vehicle stopped on its wheels in a pasture off the south side of the roadway.
Missouri Highway Patrol officer’s vehicle shot at during chase
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, a trooper was shot at Saturday evening.
kmaland.com
Missouri State Football Quarterfinal Scoreboard: Saturday, November 19th
(KMAland) -- Maryville’s season came to an end with a loss to Pleasant Hill in a Class 3 state quarterfinal on Saturday. Check out the full Missouri state quarterfinal scoreboard below. MISSOURI STATE FOOTBALL QUARTERFINALS. Class 1: Duchesne 35 Portagville 22. Class 1: East Buchanan 14 Gallatin 6. Class...
kttn.com
Woman from Iowa injured after motorhome crashes on Interstate 35
The Highway Patrol reports a Lucas, Iowa woman sustained minor injuries when the motorhome in which she was a passenger struck a ditch in Cameron on Thursday morning, November 17th. Emergency medical services took 67-year-old Paula Mason to Cameron Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported for the driver, 76-year-old...
Missouri couple in fatal Arkansas kidnapping case ordered to be detained without bail
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The married couple charged in a fatal kidnapping that left a Benton County woman and her unborn child dead have been ordered to be held without bail. Amber Waterman, 42, was charged with kidnapping resulting in death after the burned body of Ashley Bush, 33, was found near the Waterman residence […]
2 hospitalized in St. Joseph after pickup overturns on icy I-29
ANDREW COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 7:30a.m. Tuesday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy Silverado driven by Casey W. Burnett, 31, Cameron, was northbound on Interstate 29 four miles north 0f St. Joseph. The driver lost control on the...
Police to place ‘patrol’ tickets at St. Charles County homes
Police officers in St. Charles County have been putting yellow notes on the doors of people who live there.
kmaland.com
1 killed, another injured in Nodaway County crash
(Wilcox) -- One person was killed and another was injured in a head-on collision in Nodaway County Monday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says at around 8 p.m. a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 33-year-old Jesse Christian of Burlington Junction, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 71 in Wilcox when the vehicle crossed the center of the roadway striking a southbound 2013 Dodge Durango driven by 22-year-old Dillon Mendez of Maryville. The Patrol says Christian's vehicle overturned and came to rest on its top off the east side of the roadway facing east, while Mendez's vehicle came to rest off of the west side of the road also facing east.
KCTV 5
Five-year-old child dies, woman seriously injured in Wednesday crash
GOWER, Mo. (KCTV) - A 5-year-old boy died Wednesday afternoon following a car crash in Buchanan County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Alisha Martin of St. Joseph was driving a 2012 Kia Forte just after 4 p.m. southbound on U.S. Highway 169. Three miles north of Gower, the vehicle crossed the center of the road and drove off the east side of the pavement.
kfmo.com
Ironton Man Injured in Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Ironton, 59 year old Gary D. Emily, is suffering serious injuries following a traffic accident involving a pick up in St. Francois County Tuesday morning at 9:35. Highway Patrol records show Emily was driving north on Highway 221, at Henson Road, when he lost control of the truck in a curve. It ran off the left side of the highway and smashed into a tree. Emily, who was not wearing a seat belt during the accident, was taken to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis.
KMBC.com
Dump truck overturned on I-435 NB on bridge over I-70 in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Drivers heading north on Interstate 435 on the Missouri side of the state line were met with heavy traffic Thursday morning after a dump truck overturned. That incident happened around 8 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-435 on the bridge over Interstate 70 near Kauffman Stadium and GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
mycouriertribune.com
Four years after riot, Missouri moving inmates back into prison
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri prison officials have reopened a shuttered prison as they reshuffle plans for a new staff training facility. The Missouri Department of Corrections moved inmates into the Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron last week, leaving behind a neighboring prison that will someday become an academy for correctional officers, said agency spokeswoman Karen Pojmann.
Is It Illegal to Warm Up Your Car in Missouri? – Depends
It is possible that you might be a law-breaker and not even know it. Do you warm up your car without you in it? It's actually illegal, but there is an exception. I found this article on Reader's Digest that was recently updated as laws are changing. The issue is car idling during the cold weather months. On their list, it shows that warming up the car in winter in Missouri is illegal.
Is It Legal To Let Your Dog Poop In Someone’s Yard In Missouri?
I've been an apartment dweller for years and have never had my own property or my own fenced-in yard where my dogs' have been able to do their business. So my dogs' over the years have always pooped and peed in someone else's yard. Be it my landlord's yard, a neighbor's yard, or grassy areas at various apartment complexes we've lived in. Yet, is it legal to let your dog poop in someone else's yard in Missouri?
Comments / 6