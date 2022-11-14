Hempstead, NY - The 2022 Academic All-District® Women's Soccer Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes soccer honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA. Named to the team from Hofstra are Krista Agostinello, Ellen Halseth, Louise Hayden, Annabel Hofmann, Anja Suttner, and Cailey Welch.

