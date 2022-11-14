ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gohofstra.com

Hofstra Falls in Five-Set Thriller in CAA Quarterfinals

Towson, MD – The 2022 season for the Hofstra volleyball team comes to a bitter conclusion as the second-seeded Pride fall, 3-2, in the CAA Championship Quarterfinals to seventh-seeded William & Mary at SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland. Hofstra finishes the season with a 17-12 overall record. The Tribe...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Hofstra's Great Season Ends With NCAA First Round Loss At South Florida

Tampa, FL - Eliot Goldthorp scored both Hofstra goals, but South Florida scored four unanswered goals to erase a 1-0 deficit as the Bulls picked up a 4-2 victory in the first round of the NCAA Men's Soccer Championship at Corbett Field. South Florida advances to play top-seeded Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky, on Sunday night.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Six Named To Academic All-District Team

Hempstead, NY - The 2022 Academic All-District® Women's Soccer Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes soccer honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA. Named to the team from Hofstra are Krista Agostinello, Ellen Halseth, Louise Hayden, Annabel Hofmann, Anja Suttner, and Cailey Welch.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Hofstra Welcomes North Carolina Central for Home Opener

Hempstead, NY – After a pair of road games to open the 2022-23 season, the Hofstra women's basketball team looks to host its first contest from the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex on Friday, November 18, against visiting North Carolina Central. Tip-off on Friday is set for...
HEMPSTEAD, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy