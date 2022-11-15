ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, NJ

Ruins to playgrounds: The Lehigh Valley is reclaiming its industrial past for new uses

The Lehigh Valley is rightfully proud of its industrial past. Bethlehem Steel helped build battleships and the Golden Gate Bridge, after all. But that’s not the Lehigh Valley of today. The region’s economy is much more varied, and many those old industrial sites now reflect the new emphasis on arts, entertainment and culture — becoming attractions themselves.
Watch Out for Snow Squalls Friday, Forecasters Warn

The transition from warmer-than-average fall weather to wintry conditions eastern Pennsylvania has been experiencing could culminate Friday with a chance of snow squalls, according to National Weather Service forecasters. In a hazardous weather outlook statement issued early Friday morning, meteorologists from the Mount Holly, N.J., NWS office said upper Bucks,...
Chris Penn made Easton Sweet Shop his personal kitchen during ‘The Florentine’ filming | Lehigh Valley historical headlines

Of all the local stories to come out of filming the famous flop “The Florentine,” this one is the tastiest. Actor Chris Penn took over the kitchen of one of the filming locations, the now-former Easton Sweet Shop in Centre Square, and made himself the unofficial chef for cast and crew. According to an Express-Times report 25 years ago this week, his eggplant parmesan lasagna took two days to make but was well worth the wait.
To sauce or not to sauce? Our survey on the Lehigh Valley cheesesteak garners strong feelings.

If you look at the word “sauce” enough times, it begins to lose its meaning, becoming less of a word and more of a jumble of letters. Similarly, if you think too hard about a cheesesteak, it begins to deconstruct itself into a collection of ingredients mixed into a pile rather than one of the great American sandwiches. Though, I suppose that’s what we set out to do last month — we posed the question to readers and steak-eaters: to sauce? Or not to sauce?
Storm targets NY, NJ with rain and snow

NEW YORK - A storm could bring more than an inch of rain to the coast and an inch of snow in parts of western New Jersey and areas north of New York City. It would be the first period of wintry weather for the season. A Winter Weather Advisory...
Lehigh Valley vote counts are complete. Next up, election certification.

The Lehigh Valley’s election officials have finished counting all the votes and are preparing to certify the final election results of the 2022 midterms. Election boards in Lehigh and Northampton counties will meet next week for the first of two sign-offs on the Nov. 8 results, which so far have been considered unofficial. Pennsylvania counties must complete their certifications by Nov. 28.
Watch out for snow squalls, Pa. officials warn

The storms, also known as whiteouts, move fast and can make driving conditions treacherous at a moment’s notice. Pennsylvania transportation and law enforcement leaders are preparing for the possibility of snow squalls this winter season. Sometimes referred to as whiteouts, snow squalls are fast-moving storms that can appear out...
Pa. officials want drivers to be prepared for snow squalls

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- You can already feel it this Tuesday morning, winter is coming. Pennsylvania officials are reminding drivers of the risks that winter weather can pose.They focused on the dangers of snow squalls Monday in Harrisburg. The intense burst of snow, along with strong winds, can produce white-out conditions.Officials say you should delay travel if possible when squalls are in the forecast.
