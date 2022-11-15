If you look at the word “sauce” enough times, it begins to lose its meaning, becoming less of a word and more of a jumble of letters. Similarly, if you think too hard about a cheesesteak, it begins to deconstruct itself into a collection of ingredients mixed into a pile rather than one of the great American sandwiches. Though, I suppose that’s what we set out to do last month — we posed the question to readers and steak-eaters: to sauce? Or not to sauce?

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO