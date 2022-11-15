Read full article on original website
Lehigh Valley weather: Watch for snow showers, squalls later in the day
Well, at least we’re not the Buffalo area, where 2 to 5 feet of lake-effect snow is expected Friday into the weekend. But the Lehigh Valley and northwest New Jersey could get a rush hour taste of that pain, forecasts show. “Snow showers are likely to develop in the...
Ruins to playgrounds: The Lehigh Valley is reclaiming its industrial past for new uses
The Lehigh Valley is rightfully proud of its industrial past. Bethlehem Steel helped build battleships and the Golden Gate Bridge, after all. But that’s not the Lehigh Valley of today. The region’s economy is much more varied, and many those old industrial sites now reflect the new emphasis on arts, entertainment and culture — becoming attractions themselves.
To those who wrote off the Lehigh Valley: We’re back. Introducing Stronger Than Steel. | Commentary
I arrived in the Lehigh Valley as a rising sixth grader in the waning days of Bethlehem Steel. It was 1989, and I recall seeing a smaller version of another city in which I had some familiarity… Cleveland, Ohio. My parents are Cleveland natives, and we were still visiting...
Watch Out for Snow Squalls Friday, Forecasters Warn
The transition from warmer-than-average fall weather to wintry conditions eastern Pennsylvania has been experiencing could culminate Friday with a chance of snow squalls, according to National Weather Service forecasters. In a hazardous weather outlook statement issued early Friday morning, meteorologists from the Mount Holly, N.J., NWS office said upper Bucks,...
Cold-weather bird activity picking up in area. Look out for this species. | Lehigh Valley Nature Watch
Now that the days and nights have turned cold, bird activity in the yard and fields is picking up. I’ve been seeing dark-eyed juncos off and on for a few weeks, but now they’re appearing in small groups that will eventually number 50 or more in the dead of winter.
Chris Penn made Easton Sweet Shop his personal kitchen during ‘The Florentine’ filming | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
Of all the local stories to come out of filming the famous flop “The Florentine,” this one is the tastiest. Actor Chris Penn took over the kitchen of one of the filming locations, the now-former Easton Sweet Shop in Centre Square, and made himself the unofficial chef for cast and crew. According to an Express-Times report 25 years ago this week, his eggplant parmesan lasagna took two days to make but was well worth the wait.
To sauce or not to sauce? Our survey on the Lehigh Valley cheesesteak garners strong feelings.
If you look at the word “sauce” enough times, it begins to lose its meaning, becoming less of a word and more of a jumble of letters. Similarly, if you think too hard about a cheesesteak, it begins to deconstruct itself into a collection of ingredients mixed into a pile rather than one of the great American sandwiches. Though, I suppose that’s what we set out to do last month — we posed the question to readers and steak-eaters: to sauce? Or not to sauce?
Parking restrictions, electric plane flyover announced for Saturday’s Lehigh-Lafayette game
Lehigh University and Lafayette College continue college football’s most-played rivalry with their 158th meeting on Saturday at Lafayette’s Fisher Stadium in Easton. A win by the Lehigh Mountain Hawks a year ago narrowed the Lafayette Leopards’ all-time series lead to 80-72 with five ties. The teams first met on the field in 1884.
2022-23 winter forecasts: Snow or no? Here’s what 8 forecasters say for the Lehigh Valley.
Last winter in the Lehigh Valley got a little snow, just 19 inches, and it didn’t even get going until January. The winter before that got a lot — 58 inches, mostly from one monster storm. So what can we expect from the 2022-23 winter?. Long-range winter forecasts...
Storm targets NY, NJ with rain and snow
NEW YORK - A storm could bring more than an inch of rain to the coast and an inch of snow in parts of western New Jersey and areas north of New York City. It would be the first period of wintry weather for the season. A Winter Weather Advisory...
Lehigh Valley vote counts are complete. Next up, election certification.
The Lehigh Valley’s election officials have finished counting all the votes and are preparing to certify the final election results of the 2022 midterms. Election boards in Lehigh and Northampton counties will meet next week for the first of two sign-offs on the Nov. 8 results, which so far have been considered unofficial. Pennsylvania counties must complete their certifications by Nov. 28.
Scrapyard firefight stokes plumes of smoke and steam in Allentown (PHOTOS)
The Allentown Fire Department was battling a fire in an outdoor scrapyard at a metal recycler Saturday morning in the city, and monitoring runoff to area storm drains. It was reported about 8:40 a.m. as a piece of machinery called a baler on fire at EMR Metal Recycling, 802 N. 13th St. at Sumner Avenue, according to emergency radio broadcasts.
First Snowflakes Of Season Could Fall Across Poconos, Part Of NJ; Rest Is Rain
The first snowflakes of the season are being forecast in parts of the region this afternoon and evening. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, in the Poconos and Northwest New Jersey, from Morristown up to Wantage, according to the National Weather Service.
Allentown Art Museum’s big changes keep it integral to Lehigh Valley cultural landscape
There are some shark species that, thanks to their anatomy, must keep swimming in order to push water into their gills, which allows them to breathe. If they stop moving forward, they’ll die. This might be a bit of a stretch, but in that way, sharks and the Allentown...
Pennsylvania drivers reminded of new law with 1st snowfall of the season
PITTSBURGH — Last July, the husband of Christine Lambert sat next to Gov. Tom Wolf as he signed Christine’s Law, requiring drivers in Pennsylvania to remove snow and ice from their cars, trucks or SUVs within 24 hours of a snowstorm. Sen. Lisa Boscola sponsored the legislation proposed in honor of a tragic accident almost 17 years ago.
‘It had to come eventually.’ Residents brace for possibility of wintry weather
It’s been a little more than a week since New Jersey saw record-breaking warm temperatures and now the Garden State is bracing for the cold. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for parts of the state through Tuesday at 9 a.m. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Sussex County until Wednesday morning.
Stubborn leak at Pennsylvania natural gas storage well spews methane
A vent at an underground natural gas storage well in Western Pennsylvania has been spewing massive amounts of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere for more than 11 days and attempts to plug the leak have thus far failed. Owner Equitrans Midstream said the well at its Rager Mountain storage facility,...
Easton Winter Village opens with shopping, skating and more in Centre Square (PHOTOS)
With dozens of vendor huts festooned in multi-color lights, beneath white-lit trees and the soon-to-be-lit Peace Candle, Easton Winter Village opened Friday for its third annual run. The outdoor marketplace features 38 huts representing city retailers, restaurants and crafters; a synthetic-surface skating rink; and a stage for live entertainment. Mayor...
Watch out for snow squalls, Pa. officials warn
The storms, also known as whiteouts, move fast and can make driving conditions treacherous at a moment’s notice. Pennsylvania transportation and law enforcement leaders are preparing for the possibility of snow squalls this winter season. Sometimes referred to as whiteouts, snow squalls are fast-moving storms that can appear out...
Pa. officials want drivers to be prepared for snow squalls
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- You can already feel it this Tuesday morning, winter is coming. Pennsylvania officials are reminding drivers of the risks that winter weather can pose.They focused on the dangers of snow squalls Monday in Harrisburg. The intense burst of snow, along with strong winds, can produce white-out conditions.Officials say you should delay travel if possible when squalls are in the forecast.
