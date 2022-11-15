Read full article on original website
Route 66 Marathon Underway This Weekend In Downtown Tulsa
The Route 66 Marathon is officially underway this weekend in downtown Tulsa. There is a 5K, one mile fun run and mascot dash Saturday. The marathon and half-marathon will start at 8 a.m. Sunday morning. Several roads in and around downtown will be closed Sunday, including parts of Riverside Drive,...
Authorities Respond To Rollover Crash In Tulsa; 3-Year-Old Taken To Hospital
Authorities responded to the scene of a rollover crash that sent a 3-year-old to the hospital Saturday in Tulsa. Tulsa Police said the crash happened near North Harvard Avenue and East Pine Street. Police said a vehicle was traveling northbound and hit another vehicle that was coming out of a...
Fire Partially Destroys Hangar At Tulsa Riverside Airport
Crews were able to put out a fire in a hangar at Tulsa Riverside Airport around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The hangar was privately owned and their was no aircraft inside at the time of the fire, Tulsa Airport Authority said. Firefighters are investigating what caused the fire. This is a...
City Of Tulsa Offering Free Firewood
The City of Tulsa is giving away free firewood as temperatures continue to drop. The city's mulch site near N. 145th E. Ave. and Apache is offering an unlimited supply of wood chips and firewood to anyone who picks it up. It's on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is a...
Neighbors Describe Fatal Crash Into Jenks Home That Started House Fire
A home in Jenks is destroyed after a woman veered off the Creek turnpike and into a home near 33rd West Avenue, sparking a fire. Neighbors said it's their worst nightmare but are thankful the people inside the home weren't hurt. Troopers said the driver died after her pickup burst through a fence and straight into the home. Thankfully, the family members inside got out before it caught on fire.
Christmas Chute In Sapulpa Hosts 'Snowless' Snowball Fight
Sapulpa didn't get much snow on Friday but that didn't hold the city back from putting on a snowball fight. More than a thousand fake snowballs were at the Christmas Chute Friday evening to help families get in the Holiday spirit. There were also games, dodgeball, and more family-fun activities and hot cocoa to help set the tone.
New Heavy Equipment Helps Tulsa International Respond To Winter Weather
Tulsa International Airport has added new equipment to its snow removal fleet. Three plow and broom trucks are new, each one a $1 million investment. The Director of Airport Operations, Cole Brown, said some new drivers have completed training and they’re ready for the first blast of ice or snow.
Woman Dies After Crashing Truck Into Jenks Home, Sparking Fire
A woman is dead after OHP Troopers say she drove off the Creek Turnpike, crashed through a fence, and then crashed into a house, sparking a fire on Thursday afternoon in Jenks. According to Troopers, 29-year-old McKenzie Gee from Sapulpa died on the scene near 33rd west avenue and the...
Tulsa Health Department Unveils Memorial In Long-Time Employee's Memory
The Tulsa Health Department is honoring a longtime employee who died two years ago from COVID-19. The Pam Rask Gathering Place is now open where she used to work at the North Regional Health and Wellness Center. "I'm speechless, there are no words, it's an honor to our family, it...
Recount Underway In Tulsa City Council District 5 Election
A Tulsa City Council election, decided by a 27 vote margin, could be upended by a court challenge, and recount, or a judge could let the results stand. In City Council District 5, with more than 10,000 ballots cast, Grant Miller won over incumbent Mykey Arthrell. The results were certified...
City of Broken Arrow Prepares For Annual Christmas Event
The city of Broken Arrow is decking the halls and lighting its Christmas tree with its annual holiday tradition. Thursday’s event is the kick-off to a season of holiday activities downtown bringing the Christmas spirit to Broken Arrow. When you stroll down Main Street in the Rose District, you'll see wreaths hung on light poles leading to a giant Christmas tree in the plaza. With the tree lighting happening Thursday evening, the celebration includes live music, horse-drawn carriages, and an open ice rink.
OHP: 29-Year-Old Killed In Cherokee County Crash
A 29-year-old man was killed in a crash Friday night in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on US-62 near County Road E750 about 5.5 miles east of Tahlequah, Okla. Angel Vasquez, 29, was driving westbound, and another vehicle, driven by Ralph Burnett,...
Eufaula Gets In The Christmas Spirit With 'Lights On Eufaula' Event
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Eufaula. The town is celebrating the holidays with a special event Thursday evening. Lights On Eufaula features several holiday activities from live music to trolley rides and more. News on 6's Lori Fullbright is the emcee for the event, and she joined News On 6 at 4 with a preview.
Bartlesville Kids Start Neighborhood Newspaper
Some Bartlesville kids started a neighborhood newspaper, The Valleywood Voice, to draw attention to the things happening in their community. Evanjalyn Webster is only in the fifth grade, but she can already add "newspaper editor in chief" to her resume. She came up with the idea to start a newspaper...
Man Accused Of Making Threats To Tulsa VA Clinic Arrested
A man is in jail after police say he made threats to the Tulsa VA Clinic. According to an affidavit, Zachariah McGuire called the VA on Monday, demanded a mental health appointment, and said if he didn't get it in 30 minutes, he'd show up and murder people. Police say...
Sapulpa Police Recover Stolen, Damaged Trikes Belonging To Man With Special Needs
A Sapulpa family said they woke up heartbroken after two tricycles were stolen from their front yard. The three-wheel bikes belonged to a man with special needs who rode them every single day. The family has lived in Sapulpa for six years and never had an issue with anyone taking...
5 Carjacking Suspects In Custody After Allegedly Leading Tulsa Police On Chase
Five people accused of leading police on a chase on Thursday night in Tulsa are in custody, according to officers. Officers say they were flagged down at QuikTrip near East 31st Street and South 129th East Avenue in reference to an armed robbery that had just occurred two blocks away.
Tulsa Man Arrested, Police Recover Fentanyl Pills, Powder
A Tulsa man has been arrested Tuesday and is accused of drug trafficking, according to Tulsa Police. The Police Department posted on Facebook that officers served a warrant at the Quality Inn near 41st and highway 169 where they recovered more than 60 grams of Fentanyl powder and nearly 300 grams of Fentanyl pills, as well as a firearm. John Wroblewski was arrested by police inside the hotel room. Police said that Wroblewski is a convicted felon currently serving a suspended probationary sentence for illegal possession of a firearm.
Owasso Police Make Arrest After Series Of Apartment Break-Ins
Owasso Police said a neighbor’s doorbell camera helped them identify the man they said is a serial burglar. Neighbors said they want more to be done to prevent this from ever happening again. “More security, definitely. We have security people that go out there and patrol most of the...
Doctor On Call: Warning Signs For Pancreatic Cancer
November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. We asked surgical oncologist, Dr. John Bergquist, with Utica Park Clinic to talk about some warning signs you should be on the lookout for, especially if you have a family history of the disease.
