Chilly evenings ahead as temperatures drop across the Mid-South

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 5 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some of the coldest air of the week is here. Layer up tonight, especially if your planning to do some star gazing and planet viewing. Jupiter and Saturn are visible in the southern sky, and Mars can be seen to the east well before midnight.

LOCAL WEATHER FOR MEMPHIS AND THE MID-SOUTH

Wednesday Night: Becoming clear and cold. Overnight lows in the middle 20s with wind chills closer to 20 degrees.

Thursday: Although we’ll stay away from our record low of 17 degrees from 1880, morning temps will be in the 20s. Mostly sunny and very chilly. Highs near 45 degrees.

Friday through Sunday: Dress warmly the rest of the week and this weekend. Remember to practice safety with space heaters and fireplaces. Highs near 45 during the day. Lows in the 20s at night and during the early morning.

