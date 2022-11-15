Read full article on original website
Wales midfielder Joe Allen to miss World Cup opener
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Wales midfielder Joe Allen will miss his team's World Cup opener against the United States on Monday because of a hamstring injury that has sidelined him for more than two months. Allen left Swansea's match against Hull on Sept. 17 in the 30th minute, and the 32-year-old former Liverpool midfielder has not played since. “Probably not going to make it, if I’m being completely honest with you,” Wales coach Rob Page said Sunday. “We could have pushed him maybe, but then if he breaks down, he’s definitely out then of the tournament.” A member of the all-tournament team at the 2016 European Championship, Allen has two goals in 72 international appearances. AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
BBC
World Cup 2022: Fifa look 'frustrated' by Qatar criticism says Colin Jackson
Former Wales sprinter and hurdler Colin Jackson says Gianni Infantino and Fifa look "frustrated" by the scrutiny World Cup hosts Qatar are facing. Infantino has passionately defended Qatar, which faces criticism for migrant worker deaths and treatment of LGBT people. Olympic silver medallist Jackson came out as gay in 2017...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Inside Qatar's £175-a-night fan village
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. "It's still under construction, in the daytime it's kind of...
McIlroy clinches Race to Dubai title as Rahm wins in UAE
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Another year without a major was no less special for Rory McIlroy, who finished Sunday as Europe’s top-ranked golfer for the fourth time and became only the second player to capture season titles on the PGA Tour and European tour. Jon Rahm felt the same way. Rahm opened with three straight birdies on his way to a 5-under 67 to win the DP World Tour Championship for the third time, by two shots over England’s Tyrrell Hatton and Sweden’s Alex Noren. “Hopefully, people can stop telling me that it was a bad year,” Rahm said. “Three wins worldwide, three wins in three different continents. Yeah, it wasn’t a major championship, but it’s still a really, really good season.”
BBC
Newcastle: Historic images show 'how we used to live'
Amateur historian Fiona Kay spent three years scouring and scanning thousands of pictures from a library archive covering the history of Newcastle and North East England. Ahead of a book festival talk on her findings, she has shared some of her favourite images with the BBC. Deep in the bowels...
BBC
RAF Red Arrows: Two sacked after unacceptable behaviour at squadron
Two members of the RAF Red Arrows aerobatics team have been dismissed following reports of "unacceptable behaviour", the BBC understands. The RAF said it had launched an inquiry following the allegations and had investigated "several RAF personnel", resulting in two sackings. One former member had claimed women were treated as...
