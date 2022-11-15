The flakes are falling in abundance in the high country, and many ski areas have already fired up the lifts. In fact, Vail Mountain and Winter Park opened on the earliest dates in their histories, and several others have begun snowmaking operations much earlier than usual. That means it’s time to check in on what’s hot (or, in the case of ice bars and snow forts, what’s freezing cold) at Colorado’s world-famous snow-sport resorts.

