Westword
Bring the Best Wine in Colorado to Your Holiday Party This Year
Each year, Colorado wineries enter the Governor's Cup, a statewide competition judged by a panel of sommeliers, chefs, writers and wine experts from around the country. Out of 279 wine submissions from 38 wineries in Colorado, twelve were selected for the 2022 Governor's Cup Collection. This year, Carboy Winery made...
Westword
Winter 2022 Skiing: Here We Snow again!
The flakes are falling in abundance in the high country, and many ski areas have already fired up the lifts. In fact, Vail Mountain and Winter Park opened on the earliest dates in their histories, and several others have begun snowmaking operations much earlier than usual. That means it’s time to check in on what’s hot (or, in the case of ice bars and snow forts, what’s freezing cold) at Colorado’s world-famous snow-sport resorts.
Westword
Clearing the Cannabis Smoke After Midterm Elections
The ten-year anniversary of Colorado's vote to legalize recreational cannabis was followed by another election two days later — and this one wasn't short on pot, either. On November 8, five more states had ballot measures regarding the legalization of recreational marijuana. Maryland and Missouri both approved theirs, but pro-pot proposals failed in Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota.
Westword
Umai Express Serves Japanese Fusion From a Food Truck
"My dad works in construction, and so I met Mike through my dad originally because they worked on the same project together. And me and him just kind of hit it off and became buddies," explains Nelson Henry, who launched the Umai Express food truck with Michael Spencer in May.
Westword
El Pollo Loco Makes Its Colorado Comeback
First came Shake Shack and In-N-Out, then Whataburger. Now another fast-food chain with a cult following has opened in Colorado. El Pollo Loco has had a presence in Denver before: It operated a location at 1401 South Federal Boulevard before that outpost shut down in 2011; the space is now home to Pho 95.
Westword
Polis Uses HBO Appearance to Cool Down Colorado's Trippy Reputation
Governor Jared Polis says he's all in on Colorado's plans for psychedelics but wants to keep them focused on the medicinal aspects. Real Time With Bill Maher on November 11 to talk about a variety of issues, including the recent mid-term elections, a possible presidential bid and the state of the Democratic Party, but his conversation with the comedian inevitably turned to ’shrooms.
Westword
Snaxland Applies to Open First Colorado Dispensary
The ownership behind Snaxland, a popular cannabis growing operation based in Colorado, has applied to purchase a former dispensary location in southwest Denver. Documents at the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses show a pending transfer of ownership for a building at 543 Bryant Street that was once occupied by a Golden Meds dispensary. Although it's still owned by the dispensary chain, it could get new life if the transfer application is accepted.
Westword
COVID, RSV Contributing to Pandemic-Record Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 continue to grow in Colorado, according to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment — and capacity issues at state medical facilities are being compounded by the rise of other respiratory illnesses, including RSV and the flu. During the week...
