ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

I tried gourmet food only available on private jets from one charter company and I see why the luxurious flights costs thousands of dollar

By Taylor Rains
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h0kTx_0jBMERBE00

Taylor Rains/Insider

  • Private charter company VistaJet is offering more exclusivity onboard its aircraft.
  • VistaJet prides itself on its dedication to the inflight dining experience, boasting over 6,000 vendors.
  • The move comes as demand for private aviation continues to spike post-pandemic.
VistaJet — the world's largest private charter company — is bringing even more exclusivity to its planes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f0YBi_0jBMERBE00

Taylor Rains/Insider

The company is already known for its luxurious jets, particularly its flagship Bombardier Global 7500, which boasts a bedroom, theater room, and six-person dining room.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TfZYg_0jBMERBE00
A VistaJet Bombardier Global 7500.

VistaJet

I flew on a $75 million Bombardier Global 7500 private jet from Miami to New Jersey and saw why the ultra-wealthy love the plane

Deep-pocket customers are willing to shell out $12,000 to $20,000 per hour to fly on the plane, which is the world's largest purpose-built private jet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BiqoT_0jBMERBE00
A VistaJet Bombardier Global 7500 at the Dubai Airshow 2021.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

Though, the comply has a fleet of over 360 planes to choose from, like the Bombardier Global 5000 and the Challenger 350.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1djNkQ_0jBMERBE00
Flying on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

I flew on a $50 million Bombardier Global 5000 private jet from Montreal to New Jersey and saw why those who can afford it are flocking to private aviation

And, many of them come with dining areas, meaning high-profile people can eat at 35,000 feet, and the company has maintained a laser focus on its catering program.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aedUW_0jBMERBE00
Eating meals on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet in March.

Taylor Rains/Insider

The company already works with over 6,000 vendors worldwide to bring specially catered meals to its customers, with VistaJet US president Leona Qi telling Insider some guests just want KFC or Shake Shack.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EYlqH_0jBMERBE00
A VistaJet Bombardier Global 7500 at the Dubai Airshow 2021.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

But, some are looking for a more flavorful meal to satisfy their pallet, especially as VistaJet sees a major spike in demand, with Qi saying "new client memberships are at the highest they have ever been."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oBTcb_0jBMERBE00
A VistaJet Bombardier Global 7500 at the Dubai Airshow 2021.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

"The US remains the company's strongest and fastest-growing region," she said. "In the last quarter alone, 70% of US hours sold were attributable to new VistaJet Program Members."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2su9Px_0jBMERBE00
A VistaJet Bombardier Global 7500 at the Dubai Airshow 2021.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

VistaJet's VP of private dining, Diego Sabino, told Insider he has been working hard to differentiate the company from competitors, telling Insider that food is a key strategy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19nqPV_0jBMERBE00
One of the tables filled with champagne, flowers, and hors d'oeuvres.

Taylor Rains/Insider

He explained finding the perfect combination of taste, texture, and smell is imperative to create a flavorful dish at 35,000 feet, especially as one's ability to taste decreases at higher altitudes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z5su8_0jBMERBE00
Inside Gate Gourmet's Washington Dulles kitchen, which makes food for commercial airlines.

Taylor Rains/Insider

According to Qi, any meals served on VistaJet planes are received from the restaurant or vendor on either the day of or the night before to keep the food as fresh as possible.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tf94t_0jBMERBE00
People waiting in line for Nobu in London.

Mark Robert Milan/Getty Images

Then, cabin hostesses will prepare the food in the galley area of the jet, which has glassware, convection ovens, and other equipment available.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZLvs0_0jBMERBE00
A VistaJet cabin hostess preparing food onboard a Global 7500.

Taylor Rains/Insider

To make its onboard experience even more enticing, the company is teaming up with Nobu — an award-winning restaurant with locations all around the globe — to create an exclusive meal only found on VistaJet planes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VgIYa_0jBMERBE00
Nobu in downtown Manhattan.

Rachel Askinasi/Insider

Specifically, the dish is Steamed Salmon Dry Miso and I tried it onboard a recent demo flight on VistaJet's Global 7500.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=038uqf_0jBMERBE00

Taylor Rains/Insider

I flew on a $75 million Bombardier Global 7500 private jet from Miami to New Jersey and saw why the ultra-wealthy love the plane

While the specific ingredients and recipe of the dish are kept hush-hush, I could taste hints of lemon, and the salmon was perfectly cooked.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sANP8_0jBMERBE00
The dish comes with a special sauce.

Taylor Rains/Insider

In addition to the salmon, media was also treated to several other dishes from Nobu, though they are not exclusive to VistaJet. The meals included sashimi salad…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zm9y1_0jBMERBE00

Taylor Rains/Insider

…shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, and house sushi rolls…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kzSNA_0jBMERBE00

Taylor Rains/Insider

…and Nobu's signature black cod with miso.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08QRiu_0jBMERBE00

Taylor Rains/Insider

I've tried several business-class meals from carriers like Singapore Airlines and Qatar Airways, and I continue to be impressed with each chef's ability to deliver delicious food onboard.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00la7u_0jBMERBE00
Singapore Airlines' "wellness meals."

Taylor Rains/Insider

Singapore Airlines just relaunched the world's second-longest flight which connects the country to NYC — see the 'wellness meals' the carrier serves onboard the 19-hour flight

And, after flying private with VistaJet, as well as other companies like Volato and VeriJet, I always dread going back to eating basic economy meals made with questionable meats and sauces.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P1UIe_0jBMERBE00
Flying internationally on an Air Canada 787.

Taylor Rains/Insider

I flew on Air Canada in economy from London to Montreal and while the Boeing 787 was comfortable, the food was a real disappointment

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

I stayed in a luxurious 230-square-foot stateroom that cost nearly $1,000 a person on Norwegian's new cruise ship — see what it was like

Norwegian Cruise Line invited me on the new Norwegian Prima's first US sailing in early October. I surprisingly enjoyed my four nights in the luxurious 230-square-foot family-balcony stateroom. The room starts at $991 per person during the Prima's upcoming New York City to Bermuda round trips. Norwegian Cruise Line's newest...
NJ.com

He thought he was paying $1,706 for United Airlines tickets. He was charged $2,697. What happened?

When Antonio Marques’ father died, his loved ones decided to celebrate his life and bring his ashes to the family’s native Portugal. Marques and several family members, including his mother, flew from Newark Liberty International Airport to Lisbon in early October. Marques’ mother would stay in the country longer than the rest to spend more time with family there. Because she cannot fly alone, Marques and his son would fly there a second time to assist her trip home.
Robb Report

America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Shutting Down Most of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day

Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day, this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Mail

Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is sued for adding $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks that consumer attorney claims is 'deceptive'

Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is being sued in federal court for adding a $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks. Brandee Faria, a Hawaii-based consumer attorney, filed a class action suit against the Denver-based eatery arguing its inflation fee is tacked on to customer's checks in a deceptive manner — hiding the fee between orders.
HAWAII STATE
InsideHook

United Airlines to Block Middle Seats as a Result of Increased Passenger Weight

Passengers are getting larger. That’s a fact. It’s why, for years, airplane seat size has been a widely debated topic — one that has gone largely unaddressed by the Federal Aviation Association. That is in spite of airline passenger advocacy groups, like FlyersRights.org, who have been lobbying for the creation of minimum seat dimensions for nearly a decade now and a federal mandate passed in 2018, which set forth a set of requirements for the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) regarding seat size and the implications it could have on safety (e.g. conduciveness to a 90 seconds or less evacuation).
Diana

The Ghost neighborhood with 732 Abandoned Castles Built for Millionaires

The abandoned Burj Al Babas neighborhood in Mudurnu, Turkey, has 732 nearly identical homes, each of which is modeled after a tiny chateau. The neighborhood was under development by the Sarot Group. In 2019, it was as abandoned after the developers went bankrupt with a $27 million debt.
Thrillist

Southwest & JetBlue Are Both Hosting Monster Sales with Fares as Low as $31

You know what's better than one flight sale? Two flight sales. JetBlue and Southwest Airlines are both, coincidentally, hosting monster sales this week so you can actually get a cheap flight for once. Here's the low down. Southwest has extended its sale (no costumes required, per the carrier themself) through...
Business Insider

Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected

Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Car Brands in America

The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
Business Insider

Business Insider

733K+
Followers
43K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy