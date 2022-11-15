I tried gourmet food only available on private jets from one charter company and I see why the luxurious flights costs thousands of dollar

Taylor Rains/Insider

Private charter company VistaJet is offering more exclusivity onboard its aircraft.

VistaJet prides itself on its dedication to the inflight dining experience, boasting over 6,000 vendors.

The move comes as demand for private aviation continues to spike post-pandemic.

A VistaJet Bombardier Global 7500. VistaJet

VistaJet — the world's largest private charter company — is bringing even more exclusivity to its planes.The company is already known for its luxurious jets, particularly its flagship Bombardier Global 7500, which boasts a bedroom, theater room, and six-person dining room.

A VistaJet Bombardier Global 7500 at the Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Flying on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet. Taylor Rains/Insider

Deep-pocket customers are willing to shell out $12,000 to $20,000 per hour to fly on the plane, which is the world's largest purpose-built private jet.Though, the comply has a fleet of over 360 planes to choose from, like the Bombardier Global 5000 and the Challenger 350.

Eating meals on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet in March. Taylor Rains/Insider

One of the tables filled with champagne, flowers, and hors d'oeuvres. Taylor Rains/Insider

Inside Gate Gourmet's Washington Dulles kitchen, which makes food for commercial airlines. Taylor Rains/Insider

People waiting in line for Nobu in London. Mark Robert Milan/Getty Images

A VistaJet cabin hostess preparing food onboard a Global 7500. Taylor Rains/Insider

Nobu in downtown Manhattan. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

And, many of them come with dining areas, meaning high-profile people can eat at 35,000 feet, and the company has maintained a laser focus on its catering program.The company already works with over 6,000 vendors worldwide to bring specially catered meals to its customers, with VistaJet US president Leona Qi telling Insider some guests just want KFC or Shake Shack.But, some are looking for a more flavorful meal to satisfy their pallet, especially as VistaJet sees a major spike in demand, with Qi saying "new client memberships are at the highest they have ever been.""The US remains the company's strongest and fastest-growing region," she said. "In the last quarter alone, 70% of US hours sold were attributable to new VistaJet Program Members."VistaJet's VP of private dining, Diego Sabino, told Insider he has been working hard to differentiate the company from competitors, telling Insider that food is a key strategy.He explained finding the perfect combination of taste, texture, and smell is imperative to create a flavorful dish at 35,000 feet, especially as one's ability to taste decreases at higher altitudes.According to Qi, any meals served on VistaJet planes are received from the restaurant or vendor on either the day of or the night before to keep the food as fresh as possible.Then, cabin hostesses will prepare the food in the galley area of the jet, which has glassware, convection ovens, and other equipment available.To make its onboard experience even more enticing, the company is teaming up with Nobu — an award-winning restaurant with locations all around the globe — to create an exclusive meal only found on VistaJet planes.Specifically, the dish is Steamed Salmon Dry Miso and I tried it onboard a recent demo flight on VistaJet's Global 7500.

The dish comes with a special sauce. Taylor Rains/Insider

Singapore Airlines' "wellness meals." Taylor Rains/Insider

While the specific ingredients and recipe of the dish are kept hush-hush, I could taste hints of lemon, and the salmon was perfectly cooked.In addition to the salmon, media was also treated to several other dishes from Nobu, though they are not exclusive to VistaJet. The meals included sashimi salad……shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, and house sushi rolls……and Nobu's signature black cod with miso.I've tried several business-class meals from carriers like Singapore Airlines and Qatar Airways, and I continue to be impressed with each chef's ability to deliver delicious food onboard.

Flying internationally on an Air Canada 787. Taylor Rains/Insider

And, after flying private with VistaJet, as well as other companies like Volato and VeriJet, I always dread going back to eating basic economy meals made with questionable meats and sauces.

