Read full article on original website
Related
Sam Smith Revealed Their Worst Embarrassing Tattoo, And I Agree, Sorry Sam
"How embarrassing is that?" Sam said.
thesource.com
Odell Beckham Jr. Tells Nike to ‘Just Do It’ and Pay Him!
Odell Beckham, Jr. sues Nike and is reportedly suing for $20 million in damages. Back in 2017, Nike decided to exercise its first right of refusal and match an offer Beckham received from Adidas. The Adidas deal he was offered, Beckham Jr. said, was worth up to $47 million. Beckham said he was due a payment of about $2.6 million in March.
thesource.com
Today in Hip-Hop History: LL Cool J Dropped His Debut Album ‘Radio’ 37 Years Ago
On this date in 1985, James Todd Smith better known as LL Cool J dropped his first full-length LP on Def Jam Records. Primarily produced by Rick Rubin besides “I Need A Beat”, which was produced by DJ Jazzy Jay, Radio was a pivotal LP for not only LL and Def Jam, but for an evolving Hip Hop landscape that had just seen the rapid decline of b-boying and jams in the park. This was also the era in which the crack epidemic hit the streets and all of the major players used LL Cool J as the prototype image of how a hustler is supposed to look.
Comments / 0