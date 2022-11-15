Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20The Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
A Tasty Way You Can Help Provide Heating Oil for VeteransThe Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Things to Do This Weekend in Maine 11/12 and 11/13The Maine WriterMaine State
wabi.tv
Triumph Professional Cleaning Services hosts 5K to benefit Maine Veterans Project
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Triumph Professional Cleaning Services held a special event this morning to help out a local organization. The first Fun Run and Walk for Heating Oil 5K was held Saturday outside of their location in Brewer. Funds raised from the event will benefit the Maine Veterans Project’s...
wabi.tv
Bucksport High School graduates give $2 million to support Hancock County graduates
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Bucksport High School graduates, Andy and Shelby Silvernail announced Thursday that they are committed to providing $2 million for the Silvernail Scholars Program. It will help foster leadership skills and prepare students for post-secondary education. ”This scholarship being awarded is truly such an amazing giveback to...
wabi.tv
Bath Iron Works awarded nearly $182 million
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Nearly $182 million contract has been awarded to Bath Iron Works. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King say the U.S. Navy awarded BIW the contract modification for the DDG-51 Class Guided Missile Destroyer program. This funding is a cost-plus-award-fee modification to a previously awarded contract...
wabi.tv
Waterville celebrates completion of revitalization project
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of the revitalization project in downtown Waterville. “Today is another new beginning in Waterville. This is a city that is always reinventing themselves and changing constantly,” Colby College President David Green said. Green said it has been a...
wabi.tv
Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness celebrates National Rural Health Day
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) -Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness is celebrating National Rural Health Day with a gift from the federal government. “USDA is coming in partnership with us at a time when it is so critical to serve people who need healing,” said Lisa Sockabasin Co-CEO, Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness.
wabi.tv
Maine Football falls short in overtime thriller to bitter rivals 42-41
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Saturday saw the 110th time the Maine Black Bears took on the New Hampshire Wildcats. And the 74th time these teams have battled it out for the Brice-Cowell Musket. New Hampshire came in with the lead in the series, but Maine was defending the hardware. And...
wabi.tv
Penquis begins distributing turkeys; still in need of donations
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With less than a week until Thanksgiving, it’s go-time when it comes to getting turkeys on the tables of those who need them. Thursday night marked another successful TV5 Turkey Telethon. Along with Z107.3, we were able to collect more than 4,500 turkeys for Mainers...
wabi.tv
Maine surrenders the Brice-Cowell Musket to New Hampshire
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Brice-Cowell Musket is on its way out of Orono. New Hampshire came out on top of the Black Bears, 42-41, in overtime. The Wildcats jumped out to 7-0 and 21-14 leads after the first and second quarters, respectively. The second half belonged to the Black...
wabi.tv
Construction has started on Three Corners Solar project
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Construction has commenced on Maine’s largest solar project. Longroad Energy is a U.S.-based renewable energy developer. The $200 million Three Corners Solar project is in Kennebec County. It is set to be completed by early 2024. The renewable energy generated by the project will be...
wabi.tv
Husson falls to Plymouth State in New England Bowl Series
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson football dropped its New England Bowl Series game against Plymouth State, 21-20, on its home turf on Saturday. The opening score of the game came from the Eagle defense. Parker LaFrance picked up a fumble and returned it 44 yards for the score. Elijah Garnett...
wabi.tv
Bangor Holiday Tree to be put up next week
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Holiday Tree in Bangor is set to be put up next week. The tree is scheduled to be installed in West Market Square on Tuesday at 8 a.m. We’re told this year’s tree is a 35 foot spruce tree, harvested in Bangor. The...
wabi.tv
Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital now has drug take back kiosk
BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - For those in Downeast Maine, there’s a new option to getting rid of unwanted or expired medications. Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital now has a drug take back kiosk in its lobby. Until recently, the state’s drug take back program required law enforcement to...
wabi.tv
Eastern Maine Model Railroad Club presents 45th Annual Railroad Show in Brewer
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The local community and model train enthusiasts gathered in Brewer the usual Saturday before Thanksgiving to commemorate the 45th Annual Railroad Show, hosted by the Eastern Maine Model Railroad Club. From what started in a club member’s basement in Old Town/Orono decades ago has grown into...
wabi.tv
Black Bears take Hockey East break until next month
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine men’s hockey is on a five-game losing streak as the team tried to upset three ranked teams in Northeastern, UCONN, and Merrimack. The stretch leaves the Black Bears still seeking their first Hockey East win of the young season. They’ll have to wait until...
wabi.tv
‘Ladies Night’ is back at the Blue Sky Lounge
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Well it was supposed to be for one night only...but due to popular demand, Barnaby’s is here to stay. At least on Wednesdays. If you missed it - ‘Blue Sky Lounge’ is now located in the space that once was Barnaby’s on Odlin Road in Bangor.
wabi.tv
Old Town women sentenced to 19 years for death of her 3-year-old daughter
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Old Town woman will spend 19 years behind bars for the death of her 3-year-old daughter. Hillary Goding, 29, was sentenced Friday in a Bangor courtroom. Goding was indicted on murder and manslaughter charges, but as a result of a plea deal, the murder charge...
wabi.tv
Ellsworth woman accused of intentionally crashing into building
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - An Ellsworth woman is accused of purposely crashing her car into a building in Ellsworth. Megan Rich, 40, is facing numerous charges including aggravated criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest, and assault on law enforcement. Police were called Wednesday morning to High Street for a...
wabi.tv
Oakland teenager dead after being thrown from ATV in Belgrade
BELGRADE, Maine (WMTW) - Deputies with the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office say a 16-year-old from Oakland died after being thrown from a 1995 Polaris ATV. First responders were called to an area near 638 Manchester Road in Belgrade at around 11:45 p.m. Friday night. Witnesses reported that the teen...
