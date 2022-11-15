Fresh off a Texas-sized beatdown in Austin on Wednesday, the No. 2 Bulldogs will look to rebound against the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats in the Spokane Arena on Sunday in a battle of two elite college basketball programs. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. PT and can be watched on ESPN. "This is something ...

SPOKANE, WA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO