Brittney Griner’s lawyers have announced the WNBA star has been relocated to Mordovia, Russia. The penal colony where Griner is being held is 210 miles east of Moscow. That is where she is currently set to serve her nine-year sentence. “Brittney is doing as well as could be expected...
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Qatar prepared Sunday to open the Middle East’s first FIFA World Cup before global leaders and soccer fans now pouring into this energy-rich nation after being battered by a regional boycott and international criticism. Regardless of the outcome of Qatar versus Ecuador on...
Comments / 0