thesource.com
Roddy Ricch Feeds Da Streets, Literally.
Roddy Ricch is living up to the name of his mixtape series, Feed Da Streets, by paying for the groceries of Los Angeles Residents. Roddy surprised customers at an L.A. grocery store by announcing on the loudspeaker that he was picking up everyone’s tab. Roddy proclaimed, “If you got...
‘Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues’ director Sacha Jenkins tells how research completely changed his opinion of Armstrong [Exclusive Video Interview]
The reality of who Louis Armstrong was came as quite a shock to Sacha Jenkins as he was working on his new documentary “Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues.” “He was the exact opposite of who I thought he might have been based on being a young, Black kid in New York in the ‘80s, finding my identity, being into this Black consciousness that hip-hop was delivering at the time,” he tells Gold Derby during our Meet the Experts: Documentary Film panel (watch the exclusive video interview above). In addition to discovering the immense talent that Armstrong possessed, Jenkins came to realize...
thesource.com
Soulja Boy Is “First Rapper To Perform Live In The Metaverse” Through LimeWire’s Debut Decentraland
LimeWire made a spectacular debut in Decentraland as one of the main stages at the Metaverse Music Festival in Decentraland this past week. The LimeWire stage hosted heavy-hitting headliners like Soulja Boy, A$AP TyY, Quincy, and Elijah Blake, as well as many other talented artists like EscapePlan, Lil Bitcoin, Orrin and more. In all, it included 17 artists, 4 days, and 927 minutes of exclusive performances and music.
thesource.com
Bahja Rodriguez’ Beautyful Musica Inks Multi-Year Global Distribution Deal with The Orchard
Atlanta native Bahja Rodriguez has entered a multi-year global distribution deal with her label, Beautyful Musica, and artist and label services company, The Orchard. Rodriguez is known for her hit songs “Gucci This,” “Where The Boys At,” and her tenure as a member of the OMG Girlz.
thesource.com
Peacock’s ‘Bel-Air’ Sets February Release Date for Season 2, Shares First-Look Images
Bel-Air is set to return in 2023. The Peacock show will have its season 2 premiere on Feb. 23, bringing back stars Jabari Banks, Coco Jones, Adrian Holmes, Akira Akbar, Oily Sholotan, Cassandra Freeman, and more. Season 2 is detailed as:. Bel-Air picks up with Will at a crossroads as...
thesource.com
Lizzo Gifts Poet With A Dress After She Made A Request To Wear The 2022 Emmy’s Gown on TikTok
Lizzo made Author, Aurelle Marie, writer of ‘Gumbo Ya Ya, Georgia Author of The Year, Out 100 Honoree, and one of Lizzo’s biggest fans, dreams come true this week when she gifted her a dress she wore to the 2019 American Music Awards. This is how it all went down, Aurielle Marie of Georgia was named ‘Out 100’s Honoree’ and with that, naturally was invited to attend the gala in NYC but she had nothing to wear. In a desperate attempt to find the perfect dress, Marie took to TikTok to make a last-ditch plea to Lizzo, asking if she could possibly wear her 2022 Emmy’s gown to the gala, saying “Let me make a little TikTok because you never know what can happen,” Marie continued. “Can I please, please, please wear your dress from the 2022 Emmys, please, which is my favorite!” Adding that “I can’t find anything anywhere that is big bitch and red carpet ready. And I know you know how it feels to be the biggest bi**tch in the room. And I can’t lie, the longer I go without something to wear, the less I want to be there, and that just seems sh**ty.”
thesource.com
The SOURCE LAW: Mariah Carey Denied Trademark, Deposed as ‘Queen of Christmas’
Mariah Carey’s music career is a series of unprecedented achievements. Currently, she is the top-selling female album artist of all time, according to the Recording Industry Association of America, having sold a staggering 71 million units. She has topped the Billboard Hot 100 for a total of 87 weeks, more than any other artist in history. She is the first artist to top the Billboard Hot 100 over four decades, from the 1990s through the 2020s. Not surprisingly, Billboard ranked her as the top female artist in their “Top 125 Artists of All Time” chart.
