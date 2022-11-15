Lizzo made Author, Aurelle Marie, writer of ‘Gumbo Ya Ya, Georgia Author of The Year, Out 100 Honoree, and one of Lizzo’s biggest fans, dreams come true this week when she gifted her a dress she wore to the 2019 American Music Awards. This is how it all went down, Aurielle Marie of Georgia was named ‘Out 100’s Honoree’ and with that, naturally was invited to attend the gala in NYC but she had nothing to wear. In a desperate attempt to find the perfect dress, Marie took to TikTok to make a last-ditch plea to Lizzo, asking if she could possibly wear her 2022 Emmy’s gown to the gala, saying “Let me make a little TikTok because you never know what can happen,” Marie continued. “Can I please, please, please wear your dress from the 2022 Emmys, please, which is my favorite!” Adding that “I can’t find anything anywhere that is big bitch and red carpet ready. And I know you know how it feels to be the biggest bi**tch in the room. And I can’t lie, the longer I go without something to wear, the less I want to be there, and that just seems sh**ty.”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO