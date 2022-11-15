ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Scarlet Nation

Scoring Recap: Arkansas 42, Ole Miss 27

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The final Arkansas home game of 2022 is upon us, and for the third week in a row, the Razorbacks are trying to secure bowl eligibility. This time, it will be against the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels, who will look to rebound from a 30-24 loss to Alabama.
Scarlet Nation

McCready: Fair to ask if Rebels were distracted in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For Ole Miss, it was an embarrassment. There’s no other way to say it. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, the subject of all sorts of coaching rumors and reports last week, said his team wasn’t distracted Saturday night. It certainly looked distracted. Kiffin said...
Scarlet Nation

Arkansas beats No. 14 Ole Miss, 42-27

On the second play of the third quarter, Arkansas running back Rocket Sanders sprinted 68 yards for his third touchdown of the game in Arkansas 42-27 win over Ole Miss on a chilly evening at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. Sanders' run put the Hogs up 42-6 and gave him...
