Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thesource.com
[WATCH] Drake and 21 Savage Releases “Rich Flex” Video
“Rich Flex” is going up all over the world. In the official video, Drake and 21 Savage give a behind-the-scenes look at their lives, including partying with other celebrities and athletes. In the new video, the entire lives of 21 and The Boy is a flex. Scenes include courtside...
thesource.com
Soulja Boy Is “First Rapper To Perform Live In The Metaverse” Through LimeWire’s Debut Decentraland
LimeWire made a spectacular debut in Decentraland as one of the main stages at the Metaverse Music Festival in Decentraland this past week. The LimeWire stage hosted heavy-hitting headliners like Soulja Boy, A$AP TyY, Quincy, and Elijah Blake, as well as many other talented artists like EscapePlan, Lil Bitcoin, Orrin and more. In all, it included 17 artists, 4 days, and 927 minutes of exclusive performances and music.
thesource.com
The Museum at FIT to Present Exhibition Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop Fashion
The Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology (MFIT), founded in 1969, has embodied the essence of numerous significant and educational fashion collections. On February 24th, 2023, MFIT is set to present an exhibition honoring the 50th anniversary of hip hop titled, ‘Fresh, Fly, and Fabulous: Fifty Years of Hip Hop Style.’ This celebration of hip-hop culture acknowledges that hip-hop music has contributed to fashion and pop culture.
thesource.com
Peacock’s ‘Bel-Air’ Sets February Release Date for Season 2, Shares First-Look Images
Bel-Air is set to return in 2023. The Peacock show will have its season 2 premiere on Feb. 23, bringing back stars Jabari Banks, Coco Jones, Adrian Holmes, Akira Akbar, Oily Sholotan, Cassandra Freeman, and more. Season 2 is detailed as:. Bel-Air picks up with Will at a crossroads as...
thesource.com
Roddy Ricch Feeds Da Streets, Literally.
Roddy Ricch is living up to the name of his mixtape series, Feed Da Streets, by paying for the groceries of Los Angeles Residents. Roddy surprised customers at an L.A. grocery store by announcing on the loudspeaker that he was picking up everyone’s tab. Roddy proclaimed, “If you got...
thesource.com
Looking for Her: Future Says Marriage is Something He Dreams About
Future is looking for HER, one of these days. Future is looking for wifey. Speaking with Billboard, Future stated marriage is a dream of his. “If I was married, at home with my kids, man, it’d be way different. That’s a life I never lived,” Future said. “It’s something you dream about. That’s one of my dreams.”
Comments / 0