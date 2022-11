Emanuel Miller poured in 16 points and Jakobe Coles added a career-high 15 as short-handed No. 15 TCU rolled to a 95-60 win over Louisiana-Monroe on Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas. The Horned Frogs (3-1) bounced back from a home loss to Northwestern State on Monday via a dominating first...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO