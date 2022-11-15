Read full article on original website
Britt Baker Comments On Saraya’s In-Ring Return, Being Ready To Deliver At AEW Full Gear
Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview promoting this Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. During the discussion, the former AEW Women’s Champion spoke about Saraya joining All Elite Wrestling and...
Backstage Update on Potential CM Punk vs. Steve Austin Match at WWE WrestleMania 39
With Steve Austin reportedly receiving an offer from WWE to do another match and CM Punk reportedly in talks with AEW for the promotion to buy out his contract, there’s been a lot of talk about a possible dream match between them at WrestleMania 39. The closest fans got...
MLW Announces Huge Inter-Promotional Main Event for “Blood and Thunder”
The first 2023 event for Major League Wrestling has its headlining match all set. The current MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone will defend his title against DRAGONGATE superstar YAMATO in a huge inter-promotional matchup. YAMATO will be the first wrestler from DRAGONGATE to ever challenge for the MLW World Title....
Photo: Sasha Banks Reveals Her New Tattoo
In the midst of rumors regarding her current WWE status, Sasha Banks has revealed her latest tattoo. Banks has kept herself busy outside of the ring by making numerous public appearances and pursuing new ventures. She recently applied for several trademarks in order to continue in this direction. It was...
Colt Cabana’s Return is Said to Have Strained Relations Between AEW and CM Punk
Following Colt Cabana’s recent return to television, the relationship between AEW and CM Punk has only gotten worse. Cabana and Punk’s friendship soured after they were sued by now-former WWE doctor Chris Amann for Punk’s comments about him in an interview on Cabana’s podcast. They later sued each other after the lawsuit, with Cabana claiming that Punk promised to cover all of his legal bills only to break his word.
William Regal Comments on Jon Moxley Being “Somewhat Anti-WWE”
AEW personality William Regal discussed Jon Moxley’s WWE run on his podcast. “I wasn’t on the main roster in the last whatever amount of years he was there, but he’s got an incredible ability to do entertaining stuff, and I hope one day, instead of looking at it as a bad thing, he realizes how good that is, because he did that. If you look at that, that’s sports entertainment at its best. I know he’s somewhat anti-WWE at the moment and he has been for a while, but he was so good at that stuff. He wants to be a, whatever style of wrestler he is. I’ve personally found when I do autograph signings, the things that people remember me for, and not all the wrestling I’ve done, it’s the entertainment I’ve done. So I hope he one day realizes how good he is at that and opens up a little bit more to that and realizes what incredible things that he did in WWE.”
Should Impact Wrestling & Pro Wrestling NOAH Form An Exclusive Working Agreement?
Impact Wrestling has been delivering excellent shows lately but despite this they are struggling to increase their viewership on AXS TV. After years of a strained relationship with NJPW, Impact Wrestling was able to enter into a new working relationship with the top Japanese promotion in 2021. We have seen top NJPW stars including Jay White, Tomohiro Ishii and Minoru Suzuki all appear in Impact Wrestling.
The Undertaker Recruited WWE Star Into the Ministry of Darkness to Avoid Wrestling Him
Viscera had been a member of the Ministry of Darkness for a long time, but not for his in-ring work. The Undertaker led the group from its inception in October 1998 until its disbandment in September 1999, when the Phenom took a break from WWE programming. The group included Paul...
Scotty 2 Hotty Deletes His Twitter Account Following Comments About Intergender Wrestling
Intergender wrestling has grown in popularity on the independent wrestling scene since the Attitude Era, but some wrestlers are against men wrestling women in matches. Former WWE star Scotty 2 Hotty (Scott Garland) stated on Twitter that he will not be participating in any matches against women, citing the fact that he has a 20-year-old daughter as the reason.
Jim Ross Reveals Which Star He Believes WWE Didn’t Book Properly
Jim Ross recently discussed a variety of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During the podcast, he expressed his belief that WWE never booked The Big Show (Paul Wight) properly during his time with the company. Ross believes they could have done a better job portraying his character. “You can’t...
Britt Baker Reveals AEW Doctors Consult Her When Dealing With Wrestlers’ Tooth & Mouth Injuries
Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. knows teeth. The former AEW Women’s Champion recently spoke with Muscle & Fitness to promote her match against Saraya at the AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view this evening, and during the interview, the women’s wrestling star spoke about her background as a dentist. Featured...
Jungle Boy Sounds Off On Full Gear Match, Reveals Main Goal He Has In AEW
Jungle Boy Jack Perry continues to make the media rounds ahead of this Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, the former Jurassic Express member spoke about his goal of capturing every championship in All Elite Wrestling before his career with the promotion is all said-and-done.
WWE Main Event Results – November 17, 2022
Match starts off with Kiana James gets a headlock but Asuka counters easily. She hooks a side headlock and clowns James a bit before getting some dancing in. She hits a clothesline, but misses the hip attack. James works Asuka over in the corner and backflips out and runs back...
AEW Fight Forever “Lights Out” Preview Confirmed for Full Gear
At Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view, an exclusive preview of the AEW Fight Forever video game will be revealed. The video game preview will air during Saturday’s pay-per-view, according to AEW Games. They included a new photo from the game and teased that the preview will be “Lights Out.”
Former WWE Star Reveals The Undertaker Considered Leaving WWE at One Stage
Bone Street Krew members Henry O. Godwinn and Mideon discussed The Undertaker’s WWE career and how he considered leaving for WCW on the Monte & The Pharaoh podcast. The Deadman was a staple of WWE television for over three decades. “Yeah, [Godwinn replied when asked if The Undertaker was...
Former WWE Star Points Out Biggest Issue With Celebrities in the Company
WWE has brought in the likes of Bad Bunny, Logan Paul, Johnny Knoxville, Mr. T, and Shaquille O’Neal to compete at WrestleMania. EC3 is one former WWE Superstar who is opposed to celebrities being involved in professional wrestling, as he stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s The Wrestling Outlaws podcast.
Athena Turns Heel During This Week’s AEW Rampage (Video)
AEW star Athena has been teasing a heel turn in recent weeks. Athena defeated Madison Rayne on this week’s edition of AEW Rampage, but continued to attack her after the match and then killed referee Aubrey Edwards. Ring of Honor women’s champion Mercedes Martinez who had recently returned from injury, came down to the ring to confront Athena.
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (11/16/22)
Dynamite comes back this week with a solid show. Built towards Full Gear this weekend in an alright fashion. In saying that, there was some great in ring action on this show. With a trios match, and a tag team match involving the four men competing for the ROH title at Full Gear.
Tony Khan Discusses Potentially Stripping Thunder Rosa’s AEW Women’s World Title
Thunder Rosa has held the AEW Women’s World Championship since defeating Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. in a Steel Cage match on the St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on March 16. Her inactivity was caused by a back injury, which forced AEW to change its plans....
Opening Segment Announced For 11/22 Episode Of WWE NXT
You can officially pencil in a new segment for next week’s episode of WWE NXT. Ahead of the weekly two-hour WWE NXT on USA Network television program next Tuesday night, WWE has announced the opening segment for the show. Kicking things off on the 11/22 installment of NXT on...
