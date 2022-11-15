Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Natalya Says Grabbing Matt Cardona’s Crotch Was Her ‘Most Iconic Moment’
Natalya is a proper veteran in the world of professional wrestling and has been part of numerous important angles in WWE history. While she is taken seriously, for the most part, Natalya has also been part of some embarrassing storylines. Despite this, Natalya can always make fun of herself and she did so again recently.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Shows Off Gruesome Bloodbath In New Screenshot For ‘Fight Forever’ Video Game
AEW continues to grow as a pro wrestling company and so it wasn’t a surprise when they decided to expand in various outlets. The company also decided to dive deep into the video game industry as AEW previously announced a video game for consoles was in the works. The game has seen a lot of progress since then, as AEW recently showed off a very brutal screenshot of the upcoming game.
wrestlinginc.com
Omos Is One Of Many Basketball Players To Become Pro Wrestlers
Professional wrestling has a rich history of performers from athletic backgrounds, and its current generation of stars is no different. In WWE, one of the promotion's fiercest big men in the ring was also once a dominant force on the court. Jordan Omogbehin, who wrestles as Omos in WWE, enjoyed...
AEW Full Gear (11/19/2022) Results: Jon Moxley Defends AEW Title Against MJF, Chris Jericho, Saraya
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/19/2022 edition of AEW Full Gear live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on B/R Live & FITE TV (Internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE.
stillrealtous.com
Jon Moxley On The Shield Not Being Welcome On The WWE Main Roster
This month WWE is celebrating the 10 year anniversary of The Shield’s debut on the main roster. The Shield made an immediate impact as soon as they debuted and all three members have since gone on to become top stars in the wrestling industry. Jon Moxley is the only...
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Seemingly Gearing Up For WWE Return With Gym Photo Drop
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is often a controversial topic of conversation. At WrestleMania Backlash, Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship in an ‘I Quit’ match, where Rousey beat Flair for the title. The Queen has not been since then, but now it seems she is already gearing up for her inevitable WWE return if her recent photo is anything to go by.
ComicBook
Saraya Wins Her AEW Debut at AEW Full Gear
Saraya (fka Paige) made her long-awaited return to the ring at AEW Full Gear on Saturday night, competing in her first match since suffering what was initially believed to be a career-ending injury at a WWE live event in 2017. However, she recently revealed that she had been fully cleared by doctors to return to action and did so by soundly defeating Dr. Britt Baker.
PWMania
Photo: Sasha Banks Reveals Her New Tattoo
In the midst of rumors regarding her current WWE status, Sasha Banks has revealed her latest tattoo. Banks has kept herself busy outside of the ring by making numerous public appearances and pursuing new ventures. She recently applied for several trademarks in order to continue in this direction. It was...
wrestletalk.com
Uncle Howdy Strikes First Victim On SmackDown
At the end of the segment featuring Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown, a spooky reminder that Uncle Howdy is always watching!. As a segment with Bray Wyatt and another WWE star unfolded in the ring, an ominous reminder that Uncle Howdy is never far behind. While Bray Wyatt and LA...
itrwrestling.com
Steve Austin Breaks Silence Following WWE Return Rumours
As speculation continues to swirl around Stone Cold Steve Austin and a potential comeback, the WWE Hall of Famer himself has now moved to comment on the rumours. On November 14th it was reported that not only were WWE interested in Austin having another match, they had offered him a deal to come back. Austin was last in action at WrestleMania 38 where he defeated Kevin Owens. The match was his first in 19-years, ending an injury-enforced retirement. At the time it was noted that the Texas Rattlesnake was incredibly pleased with how the match went.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Beating Up Seth Rollins Got Them Out Of A WWE Drill
Before they were members of The Shield, and two of the top stars within WWE, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were two guys trying to make it in WWE's developmental system at the time, Florida Championship Wrestling. Both men's entry into wrestling couldn't have been different, Reigns, a second generation wrestler, coming from a college football background, while Rollins was a veteran of the independent scene, where he wrestled as Tyler Black.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces Rhea Ripley's First Match On Raw In Five Months
Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka in a "WarGames Advantage Match" has been announced for the 11/21 episode of "WWE Raw." The match will mark Ripley's first match on the Red Brand since her victory over Alexa Bliss, Doudrop and Liv Morgan on the June 6 episode of the show, where she became the #1 contender to Bianca Belair's "Raw' Women's Championship before being sidelined with a brain/teeth injury. Ripley would subsequently miss nearly four months of in-ring competition before returning to action in a mixed-tag match alongside Damien Priest at a WWE live event last month.
itrwrestling.com
Former WWE Manager Put The Undertaker On Trial In Wrestler’s Court For “Romancing”
Wrestler’s court is the stuff of legend. What started out as a bit of fun became a serious way for those backstage in WWE to settle their differences with The Undertaker acting as both judge and jury. However, that doesn’t mean that The Deadman himself was immune from being...
ringsidenews.com
Top WWE Prospect Spotted Backstage At AEW Rampage
WWE has their eye on a few people outside the company. It seems one person that WWE had intentions on giving a really hard look to is backstage at AEW Rampage tonight. KC Navarro is among the latest young and talented superstar making a name for themselves on the wrestling circuit. The popular name is reportedly on WWE’s radar to bring him over to their pool of talent, however Navarro has now been spotted backstage on tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage.
PWMania
Colt Cabana’s Return is Said to Have Strained Relations Between AEW and CM Punk
Following Colt Cabana’s recent return to television, the relationship between AEW and CM Punk has only gotten worse. Cabana and Punk’s friendship soured after they were sued by now-former WWE doctor Chris Amann for Punk’s comments about him in an interview on Cabana’s podcast. They later sued each other after the lawsuit, with Cabana claiming that Punk promised to cover all of his legal bills only to break his word.
nodq.com
Results of Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio vs. Bryan Danielson at AEW Full Gear 2022
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bryan Danielson for the ROH world title took place at AEW Full Gear 2022. Here are the highlights…. * In the early moments, Jericho brawled with Claudio on the outside. Bryan hit a dive to Guevara but then Jericho sent Bryan into the steel steps.
PWMania
Toni Storm Says Thunder Rosa Should Be Stripped From Her Title if Her Injury Lingers Too Long
Toni Storm is the interim AEW World Women’s Champion due to Thunder Rosa’s back injury, which has kept her out of the ring. Storm won the title in a fatal 4-way match at All Out after Rosa had to withdraw from their title match. She has been vocal about Rosa’s injury as well as being the interim champ since then. Storm’s reign as champion has been fruitful, with multiple title defenses on television against the likes of Hikaru Shida and Serena Deeb.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: World Cup Tournament Continues, Survivor Series Build, More
The Road to Survivor Series will continue tonight as WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Tonight’s SmackDown will see the World Cup Tournament continue with the final two first round bouts – Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet, and Butch vs. Sami Zayn.
PWMania
Kevin Owens Returns on WWE SmackDown, Added to Survivor Series WarGames Match
Kevin Owens has returned to the WWE storylines, and he is now an official WarGames participant. Butch defeated Sami Zayn to advance in the World Cup Tournament on Friday night’s SmackDown on FOX. Following the match, Zayn, Solo Sikoa, and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch got into a brawl with the Usos. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns eventually came out and got involved, brawling with the others, including McIntyre and Sheamus.
PWMania
William Regal Comments on Jon Moxley Being “Somewhat Anti-WWE”
AEW personality William Regal discussed Jon Moxley’s WWE run on his podcast. “I wasn’t on the main roster in the last whatever amount of years he was there, but he’s got an incredible ability to do entertaining stuff, and I hope one day, instead of looking at it as a bad thing, he realizes how good that is, because he did that. If you look at that, that’s sports entertainment at its best. I know he’s somewhat anti-WWE at the moment and he has been for a while, but he was so good at that stuff. He wants to be a, whatever style of wrestler he is. I’ve personally found when I do autograph signings, the things that people remember me for, and not all the wrestling I’ve done, it’s the entertainment I’ve done. So I hope he one day realizes how good he is at that and opens up a little bit more to that and realizes what incredible things that he did in WWE.”
Comments / 1