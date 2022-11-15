ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 17th

PSX - Free Report) : This company which operates in segments like refining, midstream, marketing and specialties, and chemicals, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.3% over the last 60 days. Phillips 66 Price and Consensus. Phillips 66 price-consensus-chart | Phillips 66 Quote. This...
Zacks.com

Cheniere (LNG) Q3 Earnings Beat on Elevated Prices & Demand

LNG - Free Report) — the largest liquefied natural gas exporter in the United States — announced third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $7.80, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.46 and improved significantly from the year-earlier bottom line of 94 cents. The outperformance could be attributed to high natural gas prices and increasing demand from customers looking to replace Russian energy.
Zacks.com

TotalEnergies (TTE) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

TTE - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 27, before the opening bell. This company delivered in-line earnings in the last reported quarter. Let’s focus on the factors that might have impacted its third-quarter performance. Factors at Play. TotalEnergies continued to strengthen its overall...
Zacks.com

Continental Resources (CLR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

CLR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.88 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.98 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -3.36%. A...
Zacks.com

DLocal (DLO) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

DLO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -9.09%. A...
Zacks.com

Should You Buy Burlington Stores (BURL) Ahead of Earnings?

BURL - Free Report) may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Burlington Stores is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for BURL in this report.
Zacks.com

Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

ACRE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.35 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.37 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.43%. A...
Zacks.com

ITeos Therapeutics, Inc. (ITOS) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

ITOS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.86 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -57.14%. A...
Zacks.com

Hawkins (HWKN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

HWKN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.86 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.84 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.67 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.38%. A...
Zacks.com

BancFirst (BANF) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

BANF - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.65 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.77%. A...
Zacks.com

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates

HLMN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 75%. A...
Zacks.com

MeridianLink (MLNK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

MLNK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -25%. A...
Zacks.com

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

AAOI - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.26 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.29. This compares to loss of $0.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

ViaSat (VSAT) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

VSAT - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.97 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.22. This compares to earnings of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -540.91%. A quarter...
Zacks.com

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates

SOI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21 per share. This compares to loss of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.29%. A...
Zacks.com

Berry Global (BERY) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates

BERY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.19 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.89 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.86%. A...
Zacks.com

Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

KLIC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.19 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.91 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 30.77%. A...
Zacks.com

Plymouth Industrial (PLYM) Q3 FFO and Revenues Top Estimates

PLYM - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.46 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.43 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.43 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...

