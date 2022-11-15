ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WFAA

North Texans celebrate culture and the holiday season

FORT WORTH, Texas — The holiday season is here and North Texans are in on it!. This is the season when thousands of people visit the Christmas Capital of Texas. Now, the City of Grapevine has something new to brag about this holiday season. April Rogers serves as the...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

World Cup 2022: Need a place to watch the match? Here's the DFW spots holding watch parties.

DALLAS — On Sunday, Nov. 20, FIFA World Cup host nation Qatar will open the tournament with the majority of the group stage slate beginning one day later. Millions of eyes from around the world will be on Qatar through the television screen. Throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, soccer fans will be able to watch the highly-anticipated group stage matches at watch parties.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

New home building permits continue to slide in most DFW cities

DALLAS — With just two months remaining in 2022, single-family housing permits continue to be down by double-digit percentages in many of the hot spots for new construction in the suburbs north of Dallas. Permits to build houses in are down 38% in Celina, 32% in Frisco, and 26%...
DALLAS, TX
addictedtovacation.com

15+ Awesome Mini Road Trips You Can Take Around Dallas

Dallas is one of the most fascinating places in the US. Read on to discover some of the best mini road trips from Dallas. Dallas is the ninth-largest city in the US. The Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area is the fourth-largest metropolitan area in the United States. Dallas was founded in 1841 and officially became a city in 1856. The city quickly became a regional commercial and financial center due to its strategic location along trade routes. Dallas was also a major stop on the Texas and Pacific Railway.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Tipping Software Drives Increase, Dallas Customers React

Tipping software at businesses is more common than ever, fueling the generation of billions of dollars in the United States each year. However, some Dallas customers think the practice has gone too far in some cases. ShopKeep, Square, and Revel, common point-of-service software, make tipping effortless. Square can be found...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas local news

