It's not just the UN expecting reparations, it's the whole world Russia!!! Grow up. You cannot wage WAR on a country, severely destroy the country murder it's civilians commit endless war crimes, unprovoked by war from that country and not expect reparations. And worse, you bully the country to not fight back except defensively! Get real.. this WAR is all on Putin. The world is angry and despised Russia for what Putin has done. Have the courage And humanity to end this WAR....it has impacted the world.
So 85 countries didn't vote one way or the other, a bunch of cowards? Or is it something else? The vote is correct, aggressors must be held accountable for their actions.
Weird... Russia didn't realize they were going to get a bill for their special military failure? Did they expect someone else to clean up their mess?
Comments / 38