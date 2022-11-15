ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

M Roberts
4d ago

It's not just the UN expecting reparations, it's the whole world Russia!!! Grow up. You cannot wage WAR on a country, severely destroy the country murder it's civilians commit endless war crimes, unprovoked by war from that country and not expect reparations. And worse, you bully the country to not fight back except defensively! Get real.. this WAR is all on Putin. The world is angry and despised Russia for what Putin has done. Have the courage And humanity to end this WAR....it has impacted the world.

George Green
4d ago

So 85 countries didn't vote one way or the other, a bunch of cowards? Or is it something else? The vote is correct, aggressors must be held accountable for their actions.

LNAF
4d ago

Weird... Russia didn't realize they were going to get a bill for their special military failure? Did they expect someone else to clean up their mess?

Insider

Shocking video shows 'massive' attack by drone boats targeting Russia's Black Sea Fleet

Russia on Saturday blamed Ukraine for a "massive drone attack" on naval ships and civilian vessels in Crimea, calling it a "terrorist act." A video of the attack, posted by an account called Ukraine Weapons Tracker, appears to show the moment drone boats with explosives targeted Russia's Black Sea Fleet ships at a port in Sevastopol, Crimea's largest city.
Newsweek

Russia Seen Building Mysterious Structure by Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine

The State Inspectorate for Nuclear Regulation of Ukraine said this week that Russian forces are building an "unknown structure" by Europe's largest nuclear power plant. The State Inspectorate for Nuclear Regulation of Ukraine said in a statement on its website on Wednesday that Russian forces are constructing the structure at the dry storage site of the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine.
Newsweek

Russian Soldiers Leave Animals Hanging in Trees as 'Entertainment': Ukraine

Ukrainian authorities are accusing Russians of executing animals by hanging them. "Killing is entertainment for them," said a tweet on Monday from the Ukraine Ministry of Defense, accompanied with photos of dead animals at a site allegedly abandoned by Russian soldiers. "When the occupiers are unable to torture & kill civilians, they do it to animals."

