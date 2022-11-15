2 injured in Holland Twp. crash; utility pole broken

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a two-car crash that broke a utility pole near Holland.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 5 a.m. on Riley Street and 112th Avenue in Holland Township.

Investigators said a car was driving southbound on 112th Avenue and did not stop at the red light at the intersection, hitting an eastbound vehicle. The crash caused the cars to hit and break a utility pole, which brought down the traffic signals at the intersection.

The sheriff’s office said that both drivers were injured and taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The at-fault driver was cited for failing to stop at the red light, according to the sheriff’s office.

