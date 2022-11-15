A suspect has been taken into custody after five people were killed and 18 others injured during a mass shooting inside a LGBT+ nightclub in Colorado Springs on 19 November.Police officers responded to the scene at 11.57pm after 911 dispatchers received “numerous” calls that there was an active shooter inside the club. On Sunday morning, Colorado Springs Police identified the suspected shooter as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich. He was hospitalised with undisclosed injuries. Club Q said it was “devastated” by the attack and called the incident a hate crime.The shooting took place during a drag queen event that began...

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 18 MINUTES AGO