Adidas Originals' HYPERTURF Gaiter Is a Sneaker Fit to Tackle All Conditions
Technical functionality runs deep in adidas Originals‘ veins, and now this is being explored with the Three Stripes’ latest offering: the HYPERTURF Gaiter. Taking the new HYPERTURF silhouette — which we saw earlier this month in the inaugural “Almost Yellow” colorway — we find a sneaker with plenty of similarities to the one that came before it. Namely, the upper is as rugged and retro as expected, geared towards the great outdoors with its vintage runner aesthetic. However, adidas Originals now covers the upper in a hard-wearing, heavy-duty CORDURA fabric that should keep the elements outside and protect you from impacts. Of course, speed lacing is worked into the upper alongside webbing fabric detailing for that archetypal tactical look and feel, and branding is fittingly themed.
Percival and CareFree Ready Plaid-Infused Capsule Collection
Following Percival’s whimsical collaboration with stylist Harry Lambert, the London-based imprint is joining forces with CareFree by Damian Malontie for a winter-ready capsule collection. The offering sees the British duo merge their menswear-focused mentalities for a range that features three resistant garments ideal for the gloomy U.K. weather. A...
Spencer Badu Explores Migration for Bold '011' Collection
Spencer Badu has just unveiled its new “011” collection — and it’s arrived with a mix of fitted and oversized silhouettes, all of which explore the bold colors and vibrancy evoked by travel and migration. The collection as a whole explores the idea of migration and...
Introducing WATER THE PLANT and SAD REBORN DOLLS’ Colorful Necklace Collaboration
Emerging label WATER THE PLANT and edgy Japanese street band SAD REBORN DOLLS (SRD Dolls) just launched an exclusive “Plant & Grow” necklace collab that encapsulates both brands’ eye-catching yet colorful aesthetics. Founded in 2020, WATER THE PLANT dedicates to promoting positivity and good vibes through its...
You Can Now Buy Saul Nash's FW22 Runway Collection
Having won 2022’s International Woolmark Prize, Saul Nash is not just a name to watch but one to invest in. Luckily, the London-based designer’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, titled “Ritual,” is now available to buy. “Ritual” explored British Afro-Caribbean culture and centered itself around a film directed...
David Casavant Archive Brings $19K USD Raf Simons Bombers and '30s Dog Handbags to DSM
American fashion stylist, collector and consultant David Casavant has one of the most enviable archives in the world, and now he is letting you in on his fashion secrets with his comprehensive sale at Dover Street Market New York. From coveted Raf Simons grails to vintage. , Miu Miu, Helmut...
FACE and atmos Dress adidas Samba in Daisy Embroidery
First introduced in the ’50s by founder Adi Dassler, the iconic Samba silhouette continues to be one of the brand’s most popular silhouettes. Following several recent collaborations with the likes of Pharrell, IRAK, and Wales Bonner, adidas Originals now partners with atmos and illustrator Face Oka for a special-edition take on the football sneaker.
Off-White™ EQUIPMENT™ c/o Helinox Refines Packable Furniture
Helinox, the innovative design imprint behind the portable furniture category’s inception, and Off-White™ have joined forces on a collection of movable pieces that reinterpret functionality via avant-garde silhouettes. The Off-White™ EQUIPMENT™ c/o Helinox collection, thought up by the late visionary Virgil Abloh, intends to question design barriers with its stimulating approach.
Rounding Up Air Jordan 1 Retro High Grails Ahead of the “Chicago Lost & Found” Drop
The original “Chicago” Air Jordan 1, released in 1985, ushered in today’s drop culture, the painstaking art of snagging coveted Air Jordans and other high-valued sneakers at the drop of a hat. The bright red-and-black colorway, created by Micheal Jordan, was initially banned on the court due to player gear regulations. After Jordan Brand paid costly fees to the NBA, the league eventually approved the colorway, cementing the model as an integral pulse within the sneaker world.
Balmain Is 'Need for Speed Unbound's' Latest Fashion Collaborator
Need for Speed Unbound might be one of the franchise’s most adventurous projects to date, working with the likes of A$AP Rocky to produce a special Mercedes-Benz 190E and various other fashion partners for in-game collectibles. Now, Olivier Rousteing‘s Balmain joins the mix with its NFS Unbound collaboration, unveiling special liveries, characters and accessories.
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s release of Nike x Cactus Plan Flea Market’s Half Zip Jacket and more cozy outerwear pieces, HBX Archives is back with an extensive range of apparel, footwear, and miscellaneous goods for week 96. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing...
Daiki Tsuneta Announces His Own adidas Superstar Collaboration
When it comes to and its ever-classic Superstar, a common theme that we’ve seen is that the brand has a tendency of filtering this silhouette through the minds of various musical artists from all genres. We’ve seen Pharrell do 50 of his own colorways, Beyoncé make her own platform version and Run-D.M.C. craft their own nostalgic installment, and now the German imprint is calling Daiki Tsuneta to put his own spin on the shell-toed kicks.
ASICS Dresses Its GEL-Nimbus 9 in "Clay Grey"
Has just presented a new iteration of its GEL-Nimbus 9 sneaker, and this time it is coated in a blend of “Obsidian Grey” and “Clay Grey.”. Recently, the silhouette has undergone various types of experimentation, with the likes of Angelo Baque, Tremaine Emory, and Rennell Madrano all dropping their own interpretations of the distance running shoe. The past releases have pulled from their designers’ lives; delving into past stories and experiences, thus, creating a slew of contrasting iterations that have all gone on to garner headlines in their own rights.
PopSockets Debuts Limited Edition Dimensionals Series to Upgrade Your Tech Game
Enter a new dimension of self-expressive styling with PopSockets’ luxury line of functional yet fashionable phone grips designed to elevate your wardrobe. Playful and practical, the Dimensionals series feature two exclusive grips – Heavy Metal and Tiger’s Eye – that feature premium design details made to upgrade your tech accessories game. Staying true to the themes of the digital lifestyle brand’s latest line, PopSockets tapped rising artist glaive to show the dimensionality of the aptly-named series.
CELINE Summer 2023 Serves Off-Duty Supermodel Chic and Rockstar Nostalgia
If Hedi Slimane is sure of anything, it’s that he’s sure of himself. For CELINE‘s Summer 2023 collection, the lauded designer looks to codes that have come to define him and the House he creates for, doubling down on what has made the French luxury brand favored among the glitterati.
A Balenciaga x Supreme Collaboration Could be Coming in Spring 2023
News has just come out that perhaps the Box Logo T-shirt seen at this year’s Spring/Summer 2023 Balenciaga show may have been more than just a homage to Supreme. Allegedly confirmed, dropsbyjay comments that this is part of an official collaboration that is expected to drop in Spring 2023.
'Dr. Seuss' and adidas Get in the Christmas Spirit With This Forum "Grinch" Collaboration
One way that sneaker brands have celebrated Christmas is by manufacturing kicks that are inspired by the fictional hater of the holly jolly holiday: Dr. Seuss‘ The Grinch. Nike first started off this trend with the late Kobe Bryant’s Kobe 6 “Grinch” colorway in 2010, and now fast forward 12 years later,
Vans Celebrates 30 Years of the Skate Half Cab With Atlas Collaboration
In celebration of the Vans Skate Half Cab‘s 30th anniversary, the staple sneaker label has tapped Atlas Skate Shop, a Bay-Area-favorite multidisciplinary locale, for a collaborative sneaker. Enter the Vans x Atlas Skate Half Cab, a limited-run, record shop-inspired shoe that arrives as part of a capsule including the Vans Skate Era and Skate Slip-on.
Raising Cane’s and Anti Social Social Club Fry Up an Apparel and Accessories Collab
Andrew Buenaflor’s Anti Social Social Club has built up quite the reputation for engaging with various external partners to create collaborative collections. In recent memory, it has gravitated towards the food space as it linked up with Filipino fast-food chain Jollibee for a joint venture, and now it’s about to add a Raising Cane’s parntership to its portfolio.
The North Face Presents Its NSE Chukka in "British Khaki"
The North Face is keeping things cozy for the winter season with a new iteration of its NSE Chukka silhouette. Recently, the outerwear specialist has curated a slew of padded footwear, all with comfortability and snugness in mind. For example, the brand’s recently-dropped Nuptse Corduroy Mule took inspiration from its classic Nuptse jacket and arrived with a textured upper, crafted from water-resistant corduroy.
