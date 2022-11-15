Read full article on original website
Adidas Originals' HYPERTURF Gaiter Is a Sneaker Fit to Tackle All Conditions
Technical functionality runs deep in adidas Originals‘ veins, and now this is being explored with the Three Stripes’ latest offering: the HYPERTURF Gaiter. Taking the new HYPERTURF silhouette — which we saw earlier this month in the inaugural “Almost Yellow” colorway — we find a sneaker with plenty of similarities to the one that came before it. Namely, the upper is as rugged and retro as expected, geared towards the great outdoors with its vintage runner aesthetic. However, adidas Originals now covers the upper in a hard-wearing, heavy-duty CORDURA fabric that should keep the elements outside and protect you from impacts. Of course, speed lacing is worked into the upper alongside webbing fabric detailing for that archetypal tactical look and feel, and branding is fittingly themed.
ASICS Dresses Its GEL-Nimbus 9 in "Clay Grey"
Has just presented a new iteration of its GEL-Nimbus 9 sneaker, and this time it is coated in a blend of “Obsidian Grey” and “Clay Grey.”. Recently, the silhouette has undergone various types of experimentation, with the likes of Angelo Baque, Tremaine Emory, and Rennell Madrano all dropping their own interpretations of the distance running shoe. The past releases have pulled from their designers’ lives; delving into past stories and experiences, thus, creating a slew of contrasting iterations that have all gone on to garner headlines in their own rights.
Explore the Mountains in the New Salomon x Greater Goods Hiking Kilt
Salomon and Greater Goods have connected to create a new kilt that pays homage to the Scottish mountain running community. Traditionally, Salomon is known for its high-profile collaborations. For example, the outerwear brand recently connected with MM6 Maison Margiela for its Fall/Winter 2022 runway show, and the duo curated a new sneaker that took influence from a classic trail shoe, but instead, presented itself as an indifferent model that boasted a melange of highly-technical and punchy aesthetics that were put together to make an ideal everyday-shoe.
Percival and CareFree Ready Plaid-Infused Capsule Collection
Following Percival’s whimsical collaboration with stylist Harry Lambert, the London-based imprint is joining forces with CareFree by Damian Malontie for a winter-ready capsule collection. The offering sees the British duo merge their menswear-focused mentalities for a range that features three resistant garments ideal for the gloomy U.K. weather. A...
Nike Air Max 1 "Ugly Duckling" Gets Dressed With a "Pecan/Yellow Ochre" Scheme
There are only several weeks left to get through of 2022, so is making sure to carve out room to release more Air Max 1 colorways so it can maximize its 35th anniversary celebration. After recently getting unveiled in a luxe “Burgundy Crush” palette, the Nike Sportswear model is now furthering along its fall-friendly range with a brand new “Ugly Duckling” makeup that take on a “Pecan/Yellow Ochre” motif.
Rounding Up Air Jordan 1 Retro High Grails Ahead of the “Chicago Lost & Found” Drop
The original “Chicago” Air Jordan 1, released in 1985, ushered in today’s drop culture, the painstaking art of snagging coveted Air Jordans and other high-valued sneakers at the drop of a hat. The bright red-and-black colorway, created by Micheal Jordan, was initially banned on the court due to player gear regulations. After Jordan Brand paid costly fees to the NBA, the league eventually approved the colorway, cementing the model as an integral pulse within the sneaker world.
FACE and atmos Dress adidas Samba in Daisy Embroidery
First introduced in the ’50s by founder Adi Dassler, the iconic Samba silhouette continues to be one of the brand’s most popular silhouettes. Following several recent collaborations with the likes of Pharrell, IRAK, and Wales Bonner, adidas Originals now partners with atmos and illustrator Face Oka for a special-edition take on the football sneaker.
Hit the Slopes With Louis Vuitton's LV Trainer Snow Boot
Virgil Abloh‘s impact on is nothing short of monumental, having inflicted his streetwear lens on the world of high fashion by introducing skateboarding, snowboarding, and basketball cues to the luxury house. One of those moments fell upon the Louis Vuitton LV Trainer, a sneaker endorsed by both the crème de la crème of fashion and the kids that held Abloh on his worthy pedestal, and now the silhouette has been given a winterized makeover to become the LV Trainer Snow Boot.
The North Face Gets Cozy With the Nuptse Corduroy Mule in Green
It’s fair to say that The North Face is always primed for the wintertime, displaying a year-round assortment of quality garments that will beat the snow at all costs. In the footwear department, the brand’s comfortable mule has been on the rise, proving that coziness is always at the fore.
Malbon Golf Prepares a Collaboration with WIND AND SEA
The ever busy lifestyle brand Malbon Golf is colliding with Tokyo imprint WIND AND SEA for a second time to produce a collection of sweaters, jackets, hats and pants that pull from both brand’s aesthetics. For WIND AND SEA, which is spearheaded by photographer and creative director Takashi Kumagai, the collection follows up on their late September golf collaboration with luggage makers BRIEFING.
COVERCHORD Serves Up Sophisticated Layering Looks for Winter '22
Contemporary Japanese retailer COVERCHORD has just presented its new womenswear editorial for Fall/Winter 2022 and it is bursting with versatility. Traditionally, COVERCHORD is best known for its seasonal stylings where the label effortlessly blends everyday wearables from brands as covetable as Engineered Garments, Salomon, and AURALEE. The Tokyo-based retailer continues to pair up labels from different worlds together seamlessly, resulting in editorials that feel fresh and full of life..
adidas Originals Taps Lil Dre for New Skate-Ready Forum 84 Mid ADV
Adidas Originals has just presented a new iteration of its Forum Mid — and this time, the Three Stripe has tapped Lil Dre to assist with a modernized approach to skateboarding. It’s no secret that the Forum Mid isn’t as widely popular as its Low counterpart, however, the sneaker...
David Casavant Archive Brings $19K USD Raf Simons Bombers and '30s Dog Handbags to DSM
American fashion stylist, collector and consultant David Casavant has one of the most enviable archives in the world, and now he is letting you in on his fashion secrets with his comprehensive sale at Dover Street Market New York. From coveted Raf Simons grails to vintage. , Miu Miu, Helmut...
3.PARADIS Centers on Self-Expression With Levi’s®️ Capsule
Emeric Tchatchoua’s Montreal-based brand 3.PARADIS has teamed up with denim staple Levi’s®️ for a new capsule collection. In true 3.PARADIS fashion, the collection is rooted in more than just clothes. Self-expression, peace and freedom lead the charge with the new gender-neutral capsule. Comprising the offering are reimagined staples like Levi’s®️ 501 Original jeans in two washes, two trucker jackets and Jackson shirts. To bring forth the reimagined classic pieces, the accompanying imagery illustrates Tchatchoua’s focus on unity.
The North Face Presents Its NSE Chukka in "British Khaki"
The North Face is keeping things cozy for the winter season with a new iteration of its NSE Chukka silhouette. Recently, the outerwear specialist has curated a slew of padded footwear, all with comfortability and snugness in mind. For example, the brand’s recently-dropped Nuptse Corduroy Mule took inspiration from its classic Nuptse jacket and arrived with a textured upper, crafted from water-resistant corduroy.
Spencer Badu Explores Migration for Bold '011' Collection
Spencer Badu has just unveiled its new “011” collection — and it’s arrived with a mix of fitted and oversized silhouettes, all of which explore the bold colors and vibrancy evoked by travel and migration. The collection as a whole explores the idea of migration and...
Saucony Originals Reissues its 2007 ProGrid Triumph 4
Under the moniker “Retro Performance, Future Energy,” the Saucony ProGrid Triumph 4 makes its return from the 2007 running catalog in “OG Yellow Chrome,” “Black,” and “White/Silver” this Fall/Winter 2022 season. Offering a smooth crossover between performance and lifestyle functionality, the Triumph 4 is equally suitable for long runs or casual city walks.
SPOONYARD FW22 Celebrates the Nomadic Lifestyle
SPOONYARD has just released a lookbook to its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Celebrating when temperatures drop and the brave few venture out to explore the changed landscapes brought on by winter, the “New Nomads” collection captures a day in the life of a free-spirited nomad. Photoed in South-West France...
1017 ALYX 9SM Drops All-Black Mono Boots
Mathew M Williams’ 1017 ALYX 9SM has just unveiled a new pair of Mono Boots — and it’s the latest sleek addition to the label’s technical footwear line. 1017 ALYX 9SM is consistently pushing boundaries as to how far its designs can be experimented with. Recently, we saw the label present a pair of Mono Slides; an open-toe silhouette, constructed with premium all-black leather and textile trimming along the collar. The latter’s intricate detailing was also seen on the brand’s recent link-up with Nike on their MMW 005 Mule — which first debuted at 1017’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show.
PopSockets Debuts Limited Edition Dimensionals Series to Upgrade Your Tech Game
Enter a new dimension of self-expressive styling with PopSockets’ luxury line of functional yet fashionable phone grips designed to elevate your wardrobe. Playful and practical, the Dimensionals series feature two exclusive grips – Heavy Metal and Tiger’s Eye – that feature premium design details made to upgrade your tech accessories game. Staying true to the themes of the digital lifestyle brand’s latest line, PopSockets tapped rising artist glaive to show the dimensionality of the aptly-named series.
