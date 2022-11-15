Read full article on original website
SBF Cashed Out $300M Following $420M FTX Fundraiser in 2021: Report
The former exchange CEO said at the time the money was to cover personal expenses when he bought Binance’s stake. A new report by the Wall Street Journal claimed that the disgraced founder and former CEO of FTX took over 70% of the funds gathered from a funding round in October last year.
$500 Million Hack Against FTX Turns Out to Be Bahamas’ Regulator Seizing Assets
Much of the information regarding the shocking events around FTX turns out to be quite different than expected. The cryptocurrency industry saw the spectacular collapse of one of its giants earlier this month, which ultimately resulted in FTX filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Shortly after, though, there were suspicious movements...
If Binance or Tether Collapse, it’s Game Over for Crypto, DOGE’s Founder Says
An eventual crash of Binance or Tether could cause a “big mega mondo market crash,” Shibetoshi Nakamoto assumed. Dogecoin’s Shibetoshi Nakamoto believes a potential crash of the crypto exchange Binance or the stablecoin-issuer Tether could severely destabilize the entire industry. He also advised people to do appropriate...
Here’s Why Tim Draper Still Believes Bitcoin Will Reach $250K
Draper recently shared why he still sees Bitcoin at $250,000 and probably beyond despite the intense crypto winter. American billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper has reiterated his bullish support for Bitcoin despite the crypto winter intensified by the sudden crash of the FTX exchange. Draper predicted last June, during the...
Tether Ensures No Risk From USDT on Solana, SOL Tanks Further
Leading crypto companies such as Tether are scrambling to reassure users that their products and services are free of FTX and Alameda contagion. The world’s largest stablecoin issuer, Tether, has ensured that there are no risks from USDT on the Solana network. On Nov. 18, Tether issued a statement...
Scaramucci’s SkyBridge Reportedly Bought $10M of FTT in Acquisition Deal With FTX
Anthony Scaramucci invested $10 million into FTT when FTX Venture acquired a 30% stake in SkyBridge Capital. SkyBridge Capital, the asset management firm of American millionaire investor Anthony Scaramucci, sold 30% stakes to the now-bankrupt Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire FTX in September before the exchange’s sudden liquidity crisis earlier this month at an undisclosed amount.
These Are the Most Shocking Findings From FTX’s Bankruptcy Filing
FTX stored private keys to customers’ assets in a shared email account and approved expense reimbursements through online chats. In the wake of crypto exchange FTX’s collapse, which triggered a severe contagion across the industry, many shocking discoveries have been made about the company’s governance and management system.
Ethereum Avoids a Lower Low, But is the Worst Over? (ETH Price Analysis)
Ethereum’s resilience has been one of the significant talking points during the recent market crash as opposed to Bitcoin, ETH’s price has not created a new lower low. However, more downside could be expected if the price fails to break a key resistance level. Technical Analysis. Technical Analysis...
Revolut Distances Itself from FTX While Pushing for Crypto: Report
Several crypto firms have been affected by the fiasco and many of them are now revealing their exposure to it. After Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire imploded last week, exchanges are rushing to soothe the nerves of infuriated investors. Digital banking firm, Revolut is the latest one to distance itself from FTX.
Future Kraken CEO Lashes Out at FTX ‘Thieves’
This is not the first time Kraken Leadership has spoken out against FTX and its former CEO. As the public opinion of former crypto hotshot Sam Bankman-Fried continues to wane, criticism aimed at him and his business is only growing fiercer. Jesse Powell, Kraken’s current CEO, who will be stepping...
Binance Has No Big Plans for India Due to High Taxation, Says CZ
Early this month, the Binance CEO said at Singapore Fintech Festival that high taxes can kill the crypto industry in India. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) has all but given up on India. Pointing out the 1% transaction tax that came into force on 1 July 2022, CZ said it makes crypto trading unviable in India.
Bitcoin Struggles Below $17K on Month-Low Trading Volume Day (Weekend Watch)
Bitcoin’s price has not moved an inch in the past two days. Bitcoin has not made any decisive moves in days as the asset remains stuck below $17,000. This is expected to an extent today, given the unusually low trading volumes. As such, the alternative coins have stalled, too,...
Ripple to Expand its European Presence by Obtaining a License in Ireland
Stuart Alderoty said Ripple could soon secure a VASP license from the Bank of Ireland and thus bolster its operations in Europe. The enterprise blockchain provider Ripple wants to strengthen its presence in the European Union by seeking to secure a virtual asset service provider (VASP) license from Ireland’s central bank.
Ethereum Dips Below $1200 as FTX Drainer Swaps 5K ETH For Bitcoin
The FTX account drainer swapped around $6M worth of ETH for wrapped Bitcoin. Ethereum’s price is trading below $1,200 on Sunday, charting a decrease of around 3.5% in the past 24 hours. This happens as the FTX account drainer is swapping ETH for wrapped Bitcoin. Data from the popular...
Confidential Doc Reveals Genesis Sought $1B Emergency Loan From Investors: WSJ
The company never got the fund it requested. Crypto lending firm – Genesis – reportedly sought an emergency loan of $1 billion from investors before notifying its clients of suspending redemptions this week. According to The Wall Street Journal, the confidential fundraising document stated that the company needed...
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Is Disrupting Venture Capital, First Phase Sells Out In 2 weeks
Blockchain technology, which powers cryptocurrencies, has been getting a lot of buzz recently. New startups have begun implementing this powerful technology into their everyday business models and investors are taking notice of the disruption potential it can bring to the venture capital industry. Venture capital has been the go-to funding...
Bitcoin Failed at $17K, Solana Drops Another 5% (Market Watch)
Solana’s issues have only deepened in the past 24 hours with another price drop. Bitcoin initiated another run toward $17,000 but was stopped in its tracks and has retraced by a few hundred dollars. The altcoins are quite calm on a daily scale. Solana, though, continues to lose value...
FTX’s Beginning of the End Traced Back to This Alameda Tweet: Analysis
Alameda’s CEO made a suspicious offer to CZ, which the latter ultimately refused. After Hacktober, which saw countless DeFi projects being exploited for hundreds of millions of dollars in total, November was expected to be a calmer month for crypto. However, that was not the case as the industry saw one of the fastest, loudest, and most shocking deterioration of a giant – FTX.
Alameda Secretly Exempted from FTX’s Auto-Liquidation Engine: Court Filing
Alameda Research was playing by an entirely different set of rules. The revelations surrounding FTX’s downfall continue with full force. Now, according to the most recent court filings, Alameda Research – SBF’s trading firm, had some privileges. The trading firm of Sam Bankman-Fried, Alameda Research, was secretly...
Did Bitcoin Bottom or Is Another Drop to $15K in Play? (BTC Price Analysis)
It’s clear that the market remains fearful of potential contagion from the FTX fallout. As a result, market participants are offloading their assets from the exchanges, which might trigger the last phase of this bearish cycle’s capitulation. Technical Analysis. By Shayan. The Daily Chart. The market has likely...
