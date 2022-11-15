ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

NC Democrats’ parity in Congress delegation may be fleeting

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democrats celebrated winning what was billed as North Carolina’s lone toss-up race for the U.S. House this month, as state Sen. Wiley Nickel’s narrow victory over Republican Bo Hines in the 13th Congressional District helped weaken any national GOP midterm wave. Nickel’s win creates a 7-7 split in the state’s delegation, marking the […]
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy