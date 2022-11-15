Read full article on original website
The Daily South
These Are The Most Popular Pet Names Of 2022
Rover has released its 10th annual Top Pet Names report, offering a fascinating insight into how pet parents chose to name their cats and dogs this year. After claiming the #1 spot nine years in a row, Bella was eclipsed by Luna as the most popular female dog name in 2022, making Luna the #1 name for both female dogs and cats for the first time. Max took the top spot for male dogs once again—marking ten consecutive years of the name’s popularity—with Oliver in first place for male cats.
These are the top dog names for 2022
An annual study of the most popular dog names around the globe has been released. The name Mike came top of the UK’s trending names for pet pooches, with Preston and Smokey coming in second and third place respectively. In fourth and fifth place were the names Mabli and Katy, while Portia, Tsuki, Bree, Betsi and Ferris made up the remainder of the top ten. A majority of respondents (46 per cent) opted for a “human” name for their furry friend, with the name Gary trending upwards by a massive 531 per cent, despite it falling out of favour...
The 25 best gifts for cat lovers, according to pet experts
Sure, you wanna make sure you have the best gifts for your mom, dad and best friends, but there’s something even greater about finding the perfect gift for your cat. With help from vets and cat behaviorists, we found the best gifts for cats that will make them purr, meow and take a nice nap in your lap.
The most popular dog names of 2022: Max and Luna top the list, Fezco is the trendiest
Who's the top dog? Move over, Fauci, Covid, Google and Zoom. The public desire to move on from the COVID-19 pandemic was reflected in how some dog owners stuck with reliable names for their new pets in 2022 – or took inspiration from pop culture and other current events to christen them.
Top 10 Meanest Cat Breeds – Is Your Cat Breed on The List?
There is no doubt that cats make wonderful pets. They are loving and loyal and often provide us with hours of amusement. However, not all cats are created equal. Some breeds of cats are known to be particularly mean-spirited and can be a real challenge to own. In this blog...
Watch: Puppy rejected by his mother is adopted by a CAT!
Video shows momma cat welcoming an abandoned puppy into her feline family
Top 10 Small Dog Breeds
Larry Slawson received his Master's Degree from UNC Charlotte. He has 15+ years of experience with dogs and various pets. In the world of dogs, there exists a number of incredibly small and petite breeds renowned for their short stature, light weight, and adorable appearance. Of the nearly 400+ dog breeds that currently exist worldwide, several dogs stand out above the rest in regard to their small size and overall stature.
These Are the Top Dog Names of 2022, According to Rover
Rover, a network of pet sitters and dog walkers, has released a list of the most popular dog names of 2022. For males, Max remained the top name for the 10th straight year. For females, Luna surpassed Bella as the top name. Fezco, from the hit show Euphoria, was the...
8 Best Mixed-Breed Hypoallergenic Dogs
Let’s face it: being a pet owner with heightened skin sensitivity and allergies is not the most suitable combination. You may want to rush toward a cute yet mighty American Eskimo Dog or an adorable puppy-eyed Beagle but your allergies will hold you back. Remember the last time you...
Video of Corgi Owner Hiding From Her Dogs Is Just Too Cute
It would appear that corgis are having a moment. Perhaps it’s because the dog breed was a favorite of the late Queen Elizabeth, but there have never been more cute corgis in the public eye than there are now. In this hilarious video from @DobyandBlue, we see the corgis’...
Dogs Biting Dogs: Who and Where
Without considering a dog's breed, factors such as a dog's size, age, and sex are associated with the likelihood that it will bite other dogs. The sex of a dog predicts the seriousness of the dog bite and which part of the victim's body is targeted. Whether a dog is...
Why Some Dogs Bite Other Dogs
Without considering a dog's breed, factors such as a dog's size, age, and sex are associated with the likelihood that it will bite other dogs. The sex of a dog predicts the seriousness of the dog bite and which part of the victim's body is targeted. Whether a dog is...
Snoop Dogg launches pet accessories line 'Snoop Doggie Doggs'
Snoop Dogg has launched a pet accessories line called “Snoop Doggie Doggs.”While the brand name may be canine-themed, the range will feature items designed to also fit cats.The line stocks items such as “Dogg” bowls, toys, and apparel.“If my dogs ain’t fresh, I ain’t fresh. These dogs and their apparel are a reflection of Tha Dogg himself, so they gotta look the role of a Top Dog, ya dig,” the rapper said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Co Tyrone: Three men arrested after attempted murder of two police officers in StrabaneTiny anteater uses zebra crossing, holding up trafficOriginal bottle of ‘Peckham Spring’ signed by David Jason to be auctioned off
Watch this Golden Retriever break his puppy sibling out of the crate
A Golden Retriever is conspiring to reverse his puppy sibling's crate training, and his antics have gone viral on TikTok. Remy, featured on the TikTok account @Remy_woof (opens in new tab), is an adorable Golden Retriever who just recently got a younger brother, another Golden named Rocco. While Rocco and Remy's human parents are clearly trying to crate train the new puppy, Remy has other plans.
