Offensive/Defensive Players of the Week from Nebraska’s loss to Wisconsin
On Saturday, the Nebraska Cornhuskers lost their fifth consecutive game, as they were defeated by the Wisconsin Badgers 14-15. The Cornhuskers entered the fourth quarter with a 14-3 lead, but the Badgers were able to rally from behind. However, there were some bright spots. Quarterback Casey Thompson returned to the lineup after a two-game absence. Defensively, the Cornhuskers were able to hold the Badgers to only 83 passing yards, which was their second-lowest mark of the season. Individually, there were a few standout performances. Without further ado, here are Nebraska’s Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week from their loss to Wisconsin. Offensive...
Kickoff time for Oregon vs. Oregon State game announced
After the kickoff time for the game previously known as the Civil War between Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers was held in the 6-day window for PAC-12 teams last week, it has finally been announced when that game will be played. The Ducks and Beavers will kick off at 12:30 PT on Saturday, November 26 in Corvallis, at a Reser Stadium that is still under construction. This is the final regular season game for both teams, and one that comes with major ramifications. While Oregon’s win over Utah on Saturday night played a huge part in their chances to get into the PAC-12 Championship Game, a win over Oregon State will seal their spot in Las Vegas against the USC Trojans. The rivalry game with no name will be on ABC. List Notable quotes from Dan Lanning after Oregon's 20-17 win over Utah
