NSU Swimmers Start 3-Day Competition in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, SD (NSUWolves.com) – After one day at the Augustana Invitational the Northern State swim team currently sits in sixth place out of 12 teams with 63 points. The Wolves saw four swimmers advance to the final’s session on Thursday evening with Lilly Grebner and Lauren Forsyth earning top-15 finishes in their events. Northern’s evening session was highlighted by Grebner who not only set a new personal-best time in her victory in the 200-yard IM, but she also broke her own NSU freshman record set earlier this season and earned an NCAA B-Cut time in the event.
Yankton County looking to possible raises for county employees
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The Yankton County Commission will take another look at raises for county employees. Commissioner Cheri Loest says the Yankton City Commission approved a higher raise for their employees. Loest says they should at least have a discussion about it. Loest says its something they should debate and decide...
