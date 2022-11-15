SIOUX FALLS, SD (NSUWolves.com) – After one day at the Augustana Invitational the Northern State swim team currently sits in sixth place out of 12 teams with 63 points. The Wolves saw four swimmers advance to the final’s session on Thursday evening with Lilly Grebner and Lauren Forsyth earning top-15 finishes in their events. Northern’s evening session was highlighted by Grebner who not only set a new personal-best time in her victory in the 200-yard IM, but she also broke her own NSU freshman record set earlier this season and earned an NCAA B-Cut time in the event.

