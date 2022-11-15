ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Chilly today, First Alert Weather Day issued for rain next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The cold air will stay with us through early next week with our next chance for rain coming for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. First Alert Weather Day Thanksgiving & Black Friday: Rain risk, warmer outlook. Sunny, chilly and pleasant today with high temperatures near 50 degrees....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

SouthPark Mall reopens, no evidence of shooting

SouthPark Mall has reopened after emergency crews responded to the area on Saturday afternoon. Bethany's Butterflies Foundation Gala held Friday night in Charlotte. Bethany's Butterflies was established in the spirit of Bethany Childers, a Charlotte girl who died last year of Dravet Syndrome. Funeral held for Shanquella Robinson as family...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CLT Airport will see over 800k passengers during Thanksgiving holiday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Travel for the Thanksgiving Holiday officially kicked off Thursday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The airport is expecting to see about 822,000 passengers make their way through the airport over the next 10 days. As the airport undergoes construction and a large peak in air travel...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

I-77 reopened after crash in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials had I-77 in southwest Charlotte shut down following a crash near the West Arrowood Road exit on Friday evening. The incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. near Exit 3. All northbound lanes were closed in the area. It completely reopened shortly before 8 p.m. According...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

All aboard! | Tweetsie Railroad turns into a winter wonderland

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — All aboard! Tweetsie Railroad is turning into Tweetsie Christmas to help everyone get into the holiday spirit!. Beginning Nov. 25 and running on selected nights through December 30, the park will open at 5:30 p.m. each evening. “Nestled in our own corner of the picturesque...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Possible standoff situation in west Charlotte, one person shot per Medic

It’s a story that WBTV first reported on Friday, Nov. 11. The mystery surrounding her death has gained national attention. Charlotte woman once homeless moves into apartment after WBTV story. Updated: 6 hours ago. Almost three months ago WBTV highlighted affordable housing in Charlotte with our special “No Place...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte Knights donating turkeys

Possible standoff situation in west Charlotte, one person shot per Medic. WBTV’s Sky3 is currently over an apparent standoff between the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and a suspect. Possible standoff situation in west Charlotte, one person shot per Medic. Updated: 1 hour ago. A large police presence can be seen...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One killed in crash on I-77 in north Charlotte, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash on I-77 early Saturday morning in north Charlotte, Medic confirmed. The crash happened between the Cindy Lane and Sunset Road exits on the northbound side around 3:30 a.m. Officials completely shut down all lanes for about three hours. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Funeral held for Shanquella Robinson as family pushes for answers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the push continues for answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson, her family, friends and the Charlotte community remembered her life Saturday. Funeral services were held inside a packed Macedonia Baptist Church. The 25-year-old Charlotte-native grew up in the church. “It make you just wanna...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte woman once homeless moves into apartment after WBTV story

Charlotte woman's parents react to Mexican authorities investigating her death as homicide. Mexican authorities confirmed to WBTV News on Thursday that they are now investigating the death of Charlotte woman Shanquella Robinson as a homicide. CMPD searching for suspect who shot man after hours-long standoff in west Charlotte. Updated: 27...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte Knights give out turkeys to area non-profits for ninth year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Knights delivered dozens of turkeys to area non-profits, just in time for Thanksgiving. This is the ninth year that the entire Charlotte Knights family, complete with Homer the Dragon, came together to deliver the turkey and the trimmings to local organizations around Charlotte that are helping those in their time of need.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy