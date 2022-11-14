ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

sanbenito.com

Supes deny appeals of Betabel commercial project

San Benito County Supervisors at a recent meeting approved a conditional use permit for the Betabel commercial project, after hearing two appeals against the proposal due to its likely impacts on the environment and tribal lands. The Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Nov. 8 to support the massive project, which...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

These are the driest reservoirs in California

Despite recent rain storms across the state, California’s historic drought shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. With the lack of meaningful regular precipitation, capacity at California’s reservoirs continue to decline, putting stress on the state’s water supply. Across the board, nearly all of California’s major water supply reservoirs managed by the California […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
montereycountyweekly.com

This is a big week for water in Monterey County.

David Schmalz here, thinking about the hottest political hot potato that exists in Monterey County: water. That’s because, in case you missed it, Nov. 17 is shaping up to be a big day for the Peninsula’s future water supply. It was originally the date the California Public Utilities Commission was set to consider approving a water purchase agreement for an expansion of the recycled water project Pure Water Monterey (that hearing has been pushed back to Dec. 1). But still on the calendar is a meeting of the California Coastal Commission, starting Thursday, Nov. 17 at 9am in the County Board of Supervisors chambers in Salinas. The commission will consider whether to grant a permit to Cal Am to build a 4.8 million-gallons per day (mgd) desalination project that would draw its source water through subsurface slant wells from under the beach in Marina, on property owned by Cemex, whose sand mine on the property has now been shut down.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KPBS

California regulators close to new solar rules

San Diego County resident Belinda Martinez is feeling pretty good about the solar power investment her family made about five years ago. Martinez has lived in a Spanish colonial cottage on an oversized lot in a more established Oceanside neighborhood for about 20 years. “We fell in love with the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
am1380theanswer.com

California could face $25B budget problem next year

After a historic budget surplus this year, California could have a $25 billion budget problem on the horizon for next year, according to a new fiscal outlook from the non-partisan Legislative Analyst’s Office. The multi-billion dollar budget deficit is “mainly attributable to lower revenue estimates,” which are lower than...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Showdown looms over changes in California rooftop solar incentives

RICHMOND – On Wednesday, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) will consider a plan to change the incentives offered to owners of rooftop solar panels. Proponents of the change say it would make the system fairer, but solar advocates fear it would cut consumer demand for the technology.People with solar panels on their roofs don't pay for the energy they use when the sun is shining.  But the law also grants them credit toward their bills for any extra energy that gets sent to the grid. It's called "net metering" and it's worked well at Jason Smith's home in Richmond."Before,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

California residents are paying over 800 dollars more each month due to inflation

money out of walletPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) You know you're spending more each month due to inflation, but do you know how much? According to a recent survey, the average amount individuals are spending each month in California is $800 higher than was spent in January 2021. This amount totals out at over $9,476 more per year. (source) This is also the highest amount of inflation in the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

Fort Ord possibly causing water contamination for people in Marina

MARINA, CALIF. (KION-TV)-  Kathy Blau is one of many people who have concerns about the water in her area. “That’s been a concern for a lot of the residents here in Marina,” Blau said. “About Fort Ord and what they’ve done to clean up Fort Ord.” As a dog owner, she wonders what her dog Luna The post Fort Ord possibly causing water contamination for people in Marina appeared first on KION546.
MARINA, CA

