ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermilion Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Drivers Killed in November 17 Crash on LA 14

Two Louisiana Drivers Killed in November 17 Crash on LA 14. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police Troop I was alerted of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 14 at Leleux Road in Iberia Parish at 4:45 p.m. on November 17, 2022. Kelly J. Duplantis, Jr., 45, of Delcambre, Louisiana, and John B. Young, Jr., 54, of Youngsville, Louisiana, were killed in the accident.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted

Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted. Louisiana – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said on November 17, 2022, that investigators arrested Raneshia Pointer, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with a gunshot incident in Prairieville, Louisiana that injured one person.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 18, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 18, 2022. Darren Bryan Shafer, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; operating while intoxicated; careless operation. Preston Wayne Fruge, 22, Sulphur: Bank fraud; forgery. Gjamale Kaver, 37, New Iberia: Federal detainer. David Jerrod Williams, 20,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPEL 96.5

How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?

If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle

Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle. Louisiana – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that on the evening of November 15, 2022, a Woodworth Police Department K-9 unit currently assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit working Highway Interdiction conducted a traffic stop on I-49 South near Airbase Road for a minor traffic offense.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
WDSU

Louisiana man convicted of raping police informant

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana jury has convicted a career criminal of raping a police informant who had been sent into a drug house in a sting that went unmonitored and unprotected by law enforcement. Antonio D. Jones was found guilty Thursday of two counts of third-degree rape...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Sentenced for FEMA Fraud and Ordered to Pay More than $22k in Restitution

Louisiana Woman Sentenced for FEMA Fraud and Ordered to Pay More than $22k in Restitution. Louisiana – On November 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Schshinetia Anderson, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, was sentenced on November 17, 2022, for FEMA fraud. The defendant was sentenced by the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon to 5 years of probation and ordered to pay $22,104 in restitution to FEMA.
SLIDELL, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Asking for Assistance in Alvin Street Vehicle Burglary Investigation in Lake Charles

Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Asking for Assistance in Alvin Street Vehicle Burglary Investigation in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 1900 block of Alvin Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana between October 13th between 8 PM and October 14th at 6 AM.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KLTV

Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’

The Hughes Spring community continues to recover after a tornado ripped through the city two weeks ago. City of Jacksonville moves forward with converting golf course clubhouse into new civic center. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Jacksonville residents voted in support of adding an additional two percent Venue Tax to...
JOAQUIN, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/

Comments / 0

Community Policy