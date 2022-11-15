Read full article on original website
Louisiana State Police investigate fatal crash, at least two dead
Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash on LA 16 at Vincent Road early Saturday morning
Two Louisiana Drivers Killed in November 17 Crash on LA 14
Two Louisiana Drivers Killed in November 17 Crash on LA 14. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police Troop I was alerted of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 14 at Leleux Road in Iberia Parish at 4:45 p.m. on November 17, 2022. Kelly J. Duplantis, Jr., 45, of Delcambre, Louisiana, and John B. Young, Jr., 54, of Youngsville, Louisiana, were killed in the accident.
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted. Louisiana – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said on November 17, 2022, that investigators arrested Raneshia Pointer, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with a gunshot incident in Prairieville, Louisiana that injured one person.
Both drivers killed in Iberia Parish two-vehicle crash
Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 14 at Leleux Road in Iberia Parish.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 18, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 18, 2022. Darren Bryan Shafer, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; operating while intoxicated; careless operation. Preston Wayne Fruge, 22, Sulphur: Bank fraud; forgery. Gjamale Kaver, 37, New Iberia: Federal detainer. David Jerrod Williams, 20,...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Locating Missing Elderly Lake Charles Man
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Locating Missing Elderly Lake Charles Man. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 17, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that it is looking for Herman J. Gobert, 66, of Lake Charles, Louisiana who was reported missing in October. He was last...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Gas Station Shooting Investigation
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Gas Station Shooting Investigation. An update on the case was published on November 18, 2022. Follow this link to read the update. Original:. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that detectives are investigating a shooting...
How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?
If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
Shooting possibly linked to fight outside Louisiana biker bar, detectives say
A possible altercation between motorcycle clubs in Moss Bluff leads to a shooting with one in the hospital.
theadvocate.com
14-month-old, on passenger's lap, dies in one vehicle crash in Vermilion Parish
A 14-month-old was killed in a crash that occurred Friday in Vermilion Parish, according to a statement from Louisiana State Police. Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 338, east of Adier Road in Vermillion Parish just before 6 p.m. Friday. The crash ultimately...
Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle
Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle. Louisiana – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that on the evening of November 15, 2022, a Woodworth Police Department K-9 unit currently assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit working Highway Interdiction conducted a traffic stop on I-49 South near Airbase Road for a minor traffic offense.
2 men shot and killed at close range outside SW Houston convenience store, HPD says
Investigators believe drugs or gang activity may be involved. They said there were other people around, but they all took off and didn't stay to talk to police.
WDSU
Louisiana man convicted of raping police informant
BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana jury has convicted a career criminal of raping a police informant who had been sent into a drug house in a sting that went unmonitored and unprotected by law enforcement. Antonio D. Jones was found guilty Thursday of two counts of third-degree rape...
Louisiana Woman Sentenced for FEMA Fraud and Ordered to Pay More than $22k in Restitution
Louisiana Woman Sentenced for FEMA Fraud and Ordered to Pay More than $22k in Restitution. Louisiana – On November 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Schshinetia Anderson, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, was sentenced on November 17, 2022, for FEMA fraud. The defendant was sentenced by the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon to 5 years of probation and ordered to pay $22,104 in restitution to FEMA.
Texas EquuSearch's probe into missing 2-year-old from Pasadena reaches bayou behind Memorial Park
HPD found out about little Nadia Lee's disappearance a month ago as they investigated her mother's death that is allegedly at the hands of her 26-year-old father in Clear Lake.
Louisiana Police seize 50 bottles of Promethazine syrup, estimated at over $47K in street value
Lafayette Police arrested a man after seizing 50 bottles of Promethazine syrup.
Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Asking for Assistance in Alvin Street Vehicle Burglary Investigation in Lake Charles
Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Asking for Assistance in Alvin Street Vehicle Burglary Investigation in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 1900 block of Alvin Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana between October 13th between 8 PM and October 14th at 6 AM.
120 mph chase with felony suspect in north Harris County ends in wrong-way crash on FM 1960
The cars were left in pieces, including an engine landing the roadway. Yet miraculously, all three people in the suspect vehicle and the driver they hit are expected to survive.
KLTV
Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’
The Hughes Spring community continues to recover after a tornado ripped through the city two weeks ago. City of Jacksonville moves forward with converting golf course clubhouse into new civic center. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Jacksonville residents voted in support of adding an additional two percent Venue Tax to...
Is Sleeping In Your Car Legal In Texas? Find Out The Facts
Back in college before graduation, a buddy of mine wanted to travel all over the Great State of Texas before landing his first big job. He was seriously considering living out of his car to cut down on expenses and wondering if it was legal to do so. Whether you're...
