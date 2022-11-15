Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
Greece: Thousands march on anniversary of student uprising
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Thousands of people marched Thursday through central Athens, accompanied by a heavy police presence, to mark the anniversary of a 1973 student uprising that was brutally crushed by Greece's military dictatorship at the time. The anniversary is observed each year with marches from Athens Polytechnic...
World Cup 2022: Fifa Infantino ‘is in a hole and should stop digging’ – as it happened
All the buildup and latest news from the World Cup in Qatar before Qatar open tournament against Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium
Comments / 0