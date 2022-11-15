Florida’s population has exploded over the past century, largely driven by retirees relocating to the state. But are hurricanes putting the Florida retirement dream at risk?. Following Hurricane Ian that slammed the state late in late September, Dr. Robin Bachin, Founding Director of the Office of Civic and Community Engagement and an Associate Professor of History at the University of of Miami, wrote an article for The Conversation on the topic you can read here: Why so many people have moved to Florida – and into harm’s way.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO