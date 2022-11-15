At least five people were killed and 18 wounded in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in the US city of Colorado Springs, police said Sunday. The Colorado Springs Police Department said there would be an 8:00 am (1500 GMT) news conference on the shooting. - 600 mass shootings in 2022 - On June 12, 2016, a gunman opened fire inside the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, killing 49 people and wounding more than 50 in what was then the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

