BBC
Zara Aleena murder: Jordan McSweeney admits kicking law graduate to death
A sexual predator described as a "danger to any woman" has pleaded guilty to the murder of Zara Aleena. Jordan McSweeney, 29, also admitted sexually assaulting the law graduate as she walked home from a night out in east London last summer. Ms Aleena, 35, died from multiple injuries after...
BBC
Sgt Matiu Ratana: Date set for murder trial
A man accused of murdering Met Police Sergeant Matiu Ratana inside a south London custody centre has been told he will stand trial next summer. Sgt Ratana, known as Matt, was shot while working at Croydon Custody Centre on 25 September 2020. Louis De Zoysa, 25, of no fixed address,...
BBC
Robber jailed for attacking schoolgirl, 13, over mobile phone
A robber who attacked a 13-year-old schoolgirl after she refused to hand over her mobile phone has been jailed. James Valentine, 21, approached the teenager while she was sitting on swings in Queen's Bower Recreation Ground in Arnold, Nottinghamshire, on 20 January. When she refused to give him the phone,...
BBC
Teen convicted of killing man with victim's own knife
A teenager has been convicted of murdering a 28-year-old man in north London by stabbing him with the victim's own knife. Muhamoud Mohamed Mahdi was chased and stabbed three times in the back after a confrontation in Burnt Oak on 18 February, the Old Bailey heard. Christian Kuta-Dankwa, 19, of...
BBC
County lines dealer who trafficked children absconds from prison
A county lines drug dealer who became the first to be convicted of trafficking children under new modern slavery laws has absconded from an open prison. Derbyshire Police said Zakaria Mohammed was found to be missing from HMP Sudbury on 11 November. Mohammed is serving 14 years after trafficking teenagers...
BBC
Lucy Letby: Baby developed strange purple patches, trial hears
A baby allegedly murdered by nurse Lucy Letby collapsed "in front of our faces" after developing "strange" purple patches, a doctor has told her trial. Ms Letby is accused of injecting air into the bloodstream of the baby, referred to as Child E, at Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.
BBC
Missing pilots may have faced cloud trouble
Two pilots whose plane went missing over the English Channel may have got into difficulty trying to avoid cloud, an investigation has found. Lee Rogers and Brian Statham were flying in a group of aircraft that took off from Wellesbourne, Warwickshire, for France on 2 April. An Air Accidents Investigation...
BBC
Anger after man, 85, attacked by fellow care home resident
An 85-year-old man was left badly injured after being subjected to a brutal 50-minute assault by a fellow care home resident. James Hand's family said a radio was smashed over his head and his fingers were nearly bitten to the bone during the attack. It happened at Meadows Court in...
BBC
Danville Neil: DNA evidence sees man convicted of siblings' murder
A "prolific burglar" has been found guilty of murdering elderly siblings nearly 30 years ago. Danville Neil, now 65, killed Anne Castle, 74, and her brother William Bryan, 71, during a break-in at their flat in Bethnal Green, east London, in August 1993. The Old Bailey heard the siblings were...
Five killed, 18 wounded in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting
At least five people were killed and 18 wounded in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in the US city of Colorado Springs, police said Sunday. The Colorado Springs Police Department said there would be an 8:00 am (1500 GMT) news conference on the shooting. - 600 mass shootings in 2022 - On June 12, 2016, a gunman opened fire inside the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, killing 49 people and wounding more than 50 in what was then the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.
BBC
Natalie Pearman: Family pictures released on 1992 murder anniversary
The younger sister of a teenager murdered 30 years ago has released never-before-seen pictures of her sibling in a bid for new information. Natalie Pearman, 16, was found dead in a lay-by at Ringland, near Norwich, on 20 November 1992. Her killer has never been found. He sister Georgina, 35,...
Couple Injured In Attack Outside Elton John Concert
The attack took place following one of the "Rocket Man" singer's shows at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium on Thursday.
LIVE: At least 5 dead, 18 injured in shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs
Police said the suspected shooter is in custody and is being treated at a local hospital. The club suggested that attendees helped tackle the shooter.
BBC
Walker in hospital with serious leg injuries after hit-and-run
A man has suffered serious leg injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Pembrokeshire. The 68-year-old was walking north on the A478 between Glandwr and Crymach when he was struck between 14:40 and 15:00 GMT on Friday. Dyfed-Powys Police said "company" may have been written on the black trailer...
BBC
Two arrested as Amesbury cannabis factory raided by police
Two people have been arrested after 500 cannabis plants were found at an industrial estate. Police carried out a drugs warrant at a unit at the Beacon Centre, in Amesbury, following a tip-off by members of the public. A man in his 30s and a teenage boy have been arrested...
BBC
Poole family traumatised after pellet smashes window
A mother said she feels unsafe in her home after a metal pellet smashed into the window of her first floor flat where her two-year-old son often stands, watching the world go by. Lorely Ford, from Broadstone in Poole, said: "All of a sudden there was a massive loud bang,...
BBC
Devizes: Man suffers head injury after 20-person fight
A man suffered a head injury after a fight involving 20 people. Police were called to Devizes town centre in Wiltshire at around 17:00 GMT on Thursday. It is believed to be linked to a disorder near the Market Place on Wednesday, which police are also investigating. A man attended...
BBC
Nick Fisher: Body found in hunt for missing BAFTA winner
Police searching for writer and broadcaster Nick Fisher have found a body. The 63-year-old BAFTA-winning TV scriptwriter went missing with his dog in Dorset on Tuesday afternoon. TV presenter Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall previously said Mr Fisher was a "dearest friend" and joined the calls for help in finding him. Police said...
BBC
King Charles: Foie gras banned at royal residences
There will be no foie gras served in royal residences, a letter from Buckingham Palace to animal rights campaigners has confirmed. King Charles is understood to have been a longstanding opponent of the food, made from the liver of a duck or goose, that campaigners say is cruel. The King's...
BBC
Armagh: Teen arrested after nine students taken to hospital
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences after an incident in which nine schoolchildren were taken to hospital. Police and several ambulance crews were sent to the Armagh campus of the Southern Regional College (SRC) after a 999 call at 12:42 GMT on Friday. Brian Doran,...
