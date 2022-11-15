Read full article on original website
Related
Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide
President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi
Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
Liz Cheney: ‘Stunning’ That Kevin McCarthy Is Making Himself Leader of GOP’s ‘Pro-Putin Wing’
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is not letting her imminent departure from Congress stop her from lobbing digs at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), arguing in a Sunday interview that he’s positioning himself as “the leader of the pro-Putin wing” of the Republican Party.Cheney cast doubt on a potential McCarthy speakership in a Meet the Press interview on Sunday, saying his comments on potentially cutting future aid to Ukraine if the Republicans seize control of the House should be disqualifying.“At every moment since, frankly, the aftermath of the election in 2020, when Minority Leader McCarthy has had the opportunity to...
Daily Beast
Trump’s Least Favorite GOP Senator May Survive Again
ANCHORAGE, Alaska—When Alaska politicians dutifully trek to the annual convention of Alaska Natives each election season, they come to gladhand, take selfies, and trot out their shaky Yupik and Inupiaq greetings to an appreciative crowd. But on Saturday, Republican hopeful Kelly Tshibaka came to the U.S. Senate candidate forum...
The One Race That Could Deprive Both Democrats and Republicans of the Senate
In about a week in Utah, independent challenger Evan McMullin will try to unseat incumbent Republican Senator Mike Lee in the traditionally red state—the only Senate race in the country where Democrats are standing aside. If McMullin, a former CIA agent who ran for president against Donald Trump in...
Washington Examiner
House Republicans pass first wave of rule changes for new majority
The House Republican Conference advanced its first round of rule changes Wednesday for when it retakes the House in January. The GOP is saving more controversial rule change proposals for after Thanksgiving but voted in favor of a change to how a speaker of the House could be ousted from power. The rule proposed by Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) is meant as a way to prevent a Democratic minority from having control over who gets to be speaker.
POLITICO
Marco Rubio is calling for Senate Republican leadership elections to be postponed — followingwidespread angst in the GOP about its showing in Senate races.
Marco Rubio is calling for Senate Republican leadership elections to be postponed — following. angst in the GOP about its showing in Senate races. The Senate majority has not been determined yet. Tap, click or scroll for more 👇. What's happening: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is calling for Republican...
‘Republicans come up to me every day with tears in their eyes’: Why Marcus Flowers insists he can defeat Marjorie Taylor Greene
Marcus Flowers has raised $15m – more money than any congressional candidate in the country – for his Georgia battle.Even with all that money, his supporters admit he would be pulling off something approaching an electoral miracle if he was to was able to defeat incumbent populist Marjorie Taylor Greene.However, long shot Flowers claims he can make history, insisting the Trump-backed, Maga-breathing Greene is too extreme for the district, and that people repeatedly tell him so.He says every day people will approach him, often in tears, and thank him for trying to beat her. He says people – oftentimes people of...
I’m an LGBTQ Republican. I have a message for the GOP about the Respect for Marriage Act.
As I plan my wedding, I want our NC senators to understand what the measure will mean to families like mine | Opinion
Liz Cheney, whose 3 Democratic endorsees won their races, takes a dig at election denier Kari Lake after Arizona defeat
Rep. Liz Cheney, who co-chairs the January 6 committee, vowed to help Arizona defeat Kari Lake and ran campaign ads against the MAGA candidate.
Outcry as Republican Nikki Haley says Raphael Warnock should be ‘deported’
Comments from former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador, seen as a potential 2024 presidential candidate, draw widespread criticism
Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska is the latest member of Congress to violate a federal conflicts-of-interest law with improperly disclosed stock trades
Since 2021, Insider and other media organizations have identified 75 members of Congress who've violated the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012.
Women react to Fox News warning that Democrats are trying to ‘keep women single’
Fox News host Jesse Watters recently said Democratic policies are designed to keep women from getting married. Now, single women have fired back.During Wednesday night’s broadcast, the Fox News host broke down a midterm elections exit poll that showed 68 per cent of unmarried women voted Democrat, while 56 per cent of married women voted for Republicans.“This makes sense when you think about how democratic policies are designed to keep women single,” he said during the segment. “But once women get married, they vote Republican. Married women, married men go for Republicans by double digits but single women and...
Opinion: So Democrats have Senate...how long before they tell us yet again they don't have enough votes to codify Roe?
Now that democrats have been projected to win the Senate, how long before they codify Roe V Wade? Or do they still not have enough votes to do this? Asks Victor. A stock photo depicting a Democrat vote selection on an electronic system.Da-kuk / Canva Pro.
Hillary Clinton said voters ‘don’t really understand’ the consequences of electing Republicans in the midterms
Hillary Clinton questioned whether voters "really understand" what's at stake in the midterms. She said Social Security and Medicare are under threat should control of Congress change. Republican leaders say they don't back proposals that could see the programs cut. Hillary Clinton warned that voters may not appreciate what's at...
What happens to the Jan. 6 panel if GOP wins the House?
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is set to dissolve no matter who wins Tuesday’s midterm elections — but a GOP takeover of the House leaves a near zero chance it will be revived.
‘The Public Will Be Significantly Harmed’: Trump Asks Chief Justice John Roberts for Emergency Stay of Tax Returns Release Mandated by Lower Courts
— Former President Donald Trump on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop the U.S. House of Representatives House Ways and Means Committee from obtaining his tax returns in perhaps the final stage of a long-and-winding legal battle over the hotly disputed issue. The emergency request comes on the...
BET
Survey: 60 Percent Of Republicans Say White Supremacy Is A Problem In U.S.
Democrats aren’t the only Americans who think white supremacy is a concern. Approximately 60 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of Trump voters agree that white supremacist extremism is a “problem” facing the United States as the 2022 midterm elections approach, according to a new VICE News/YouGov poll published on Oct. 27. About 93 percent of Democrats shared that view.
Lindsey Graham says GOP will win House and Senate, put a stop to 'all this crazy crap' from Biden admin
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. is confident in the Republicans' chances of winning back the House and Senate in next week's midterm elections. Graham joined Ainsley Earhardt on "Fox & Friends" to discuss his predictions for the election. "I think we will get 25 pickups in the House. I'm here to...
If the Supreme Court overturned same-sex marriage rights, how would SC lawmakers react?
Legislative leaders said the issue of same-sex marriage hasn’t been discussed in the State House because there’s no case so far headed to the U.S. Supreme Court that could overturn the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision.
Comments / 13