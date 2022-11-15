ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders BREAKING: Chase Young to Move to Roster, Play at Texans - Report

By Jeremy Brener
Commander Country
Commander Country
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ptFdV_0jBM7isL00

Chase Young is ready to return to the field for the Washington Commanders, part of a good-news week in DC.

The good news keeps rolling in for the Washington Commanders .

It was a year ago when defensive end Chase Young tore his ACL, and while many thought "Monday Night Football'' would be the perfect time for him to "unveil'' himself and return to the field, the former No. 2 overall pick watched - one more time - as his Commanders shocked the Eagles 32-21 .

And now comes more good news: Young - the 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and arguably the team's best player - is expected to be activated this week with a plan to play this Sunday at the Houston Texans.

Young was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List on Nov. 2, starting his 21-day clock to be placed on the 53-man roster. The team has been cautious in every step of the way in Young's recovery process from his serious knee injury. ... with Young's circumstance so often looming as another "dark cloud'' in addition to the Dan Snyder front office situation (which might also soon be the subject of good news with a "fast-track'' sale. )

How much can he help the Commanders , now 5-5 with the win? Coming into the week, Washington ranked right at league average in 16th place in sacks so far this season with 23. Fellow first-round picks Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and Montez Sweat have picked up the slack and have ironed out Washington's defense in the past few weeks.

And now a new and welcome wrinkle: Chase Young is back.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener .

Commander Country

Commander Country

