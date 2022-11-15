Team Vitality is pleased to announce the launch of the mobile app: V.Hive, the first support-to-earn mobile app in esports based on blockchain. The pioneering mobile app is built on Tezos, the world’s most advanced blockchain and is available now on iOS and Android devices. This launch brings the Team Vitality community closer to the brand and its gaming stars than ever before, leveraging the power of Web3. The goal of V.Hive is to be the most advanced and entertaining fan engagement mobile app that rewards the community for supporting and championing Team Vitality.

