cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: Cardano Founder Explains Why U.S. SEC Did Not Go After Ethereum
On Monday (14 November 2022), Charles Hoskinson, Co-Founder and CEO of Input Output Global (aka “IOG”), the blockchain technology firm behind Cardano’s R&D, talked about why he believes the U.S. SEC decided to allege that $XRP is a security instead of $ETH. on 14 June 2018, William...
cryptoglobe.com
Former FTX CEO Wants To ‘Raise Liquidity, Make Customers Whole, and Restart’
On Wednesday (16 November 2022), Sam Bankman-Fried (aka “SBF” on social media platforms), the disgraced Co-Founder and former CEO of the insolvent crypto exchange FTX, explained how he wants to help. On 10 November 2022, SBF took to Twitter to talk about how he had “f*ucked up” at...
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Asset Management Firm CIO Has ‘Some Pretty Bad News To Share’
Recently, Travis Kling, Co-CIO of crypto asset management firm Ikigai Asset Management, shared “some pretty bad news” related to the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. On 10 November 2022, Sam Bankerman-Fried (aka “SBF”), Co-Founder and former CEO of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX International, took to Twitter to talk about how he had “f**** up” :
cryptoglobe.com
Polkadot ($DOT) Sees Active Users Numbers Grow 300% Amid Crypto Market Rout
Polkadot ($DOT), a network that is often described as a “blockchain of blockchains” that allows users to launch and operate their own blockchain on top of the main Polkadot blockchain, has seen its active user numbers surge 300% amid an ongoing cryptocurrency market rout. According to data shared...
cryptoglobe.com
Stablecoin $USDC Issuer Circle Adds Support for Apple Pay
On Tuesday (15 November 2022), FinTech firm Circle Internet Financial, the issuer of fiat-backed stablecoins USD Coin (USDC) and Euro Coin (EUROC), announced that “eligible businesses who build with Circle can now help further boost their sales by accepting Apple Pay.”. Circle correctly claims that Apple Pay is “an...
cryptoglobe.com
Pantera Capital on Impact of FTX Collapse on Crypto Market
Recently, Joey Krug, Co-CIO of crypto investment firm Pantera Capital, talked about how the collapse of SBF’s FTX empire had affected his firm and the impact he expects it to have on the crypto space in the short, medium, and long term. The following video from Wall Street Journal...
cryptoglobe.com
Confessions of a Former Crypto Genius and Reactions of the Crypto Community
15 November 2022 was not the first time this month that Sam Bankerman-Fried (aka “SBF”), Co-Founder and former CEO of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX International, has admitted mistakes, but it might prove to be the most memorable one given what he revealed about himself, FTX, and Alameda Research.
cryptoglobe.com
U.S. SEC Chair Slams ‘Non-Compliant’ Crypto Industry in Wake of FTX Collapse
Gary Gensler, the Chairman of the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (“SEC”), has slammed the “non-compliant” crypto industry in the wake of FTX’s high profile collapse. Gensler was nominated by President Joe Biden to Chair the U.S. SEC on 3 February 2021, confirmed by the...
cryptoglobe.com
CZ on Six Most Important Requirements That All Centralized Exchanges Must Meet
On Tuesday (November 15), Changpeng Zhao (better known as “CZ”), Co-Founder and CEO of Binance, talked about “six principles that help to keep centralized exchanges safe and secure for users.”. On 11 November 2022, FTX Trading Ltd. (doing business as “FTX.com”) issued the following press release:...
What do we know so far about collapse of crypto exchange FTX?
How did Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX fail and what does the firm’s fate tell us about cryptocurrencies?
cryptoglobe.com
Michael Saylor on SBF’s ’Diabolical Twist’ That Led to the Fall of the FTX Empire
On Tuesday (15 November 2022), Michael Saylor, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman at business intelligence software company MicroStrategy Inc. (Nasdaq: MSTR), was affected what the ripple effects of the collapse of FTX would be. It is worth remembering that on 11 August 2020, MicroStrategy announced via a press release that it...
cryptoglobe.com
Mid-Cap Altcoin $TWT Bucks Bearing Trend With 130% Surge After FTX’s Collapse
A cryptocurrency that now has nearly $1 billion in market capitalization, the Trust Wallet Token ($TWT), has been bucking the bearish trend that hit the cryptocurrency space in the wake of FTX’s collapse with a surge of over 130%. According to data from CryptoCompare and TradingView, Trust Wallet Token’s...
cryptoglobe.com
Charles Hoskinson’s Biggest Takeaway From Collapse of SBF’s FTX Empire
On Monday (14 November 2022), Charles Hoskinson, Co-Founder and CEO of Input Output Global (aka “IOG”), the blockchain technology firm behind Cardano’s R&D, expressed what should be a key takeaway from the FTX fiasco. On 11 November 2022, FTX Trading Ltd. (doing business as “FTX.com”) issued the...
cryptoglobe.com
Team Vitality and Tezos Launch V.hive, the First Blockchain Based Support-to-Earn Mobile App in Esports
Team Vitality is pleased to announce the launch of the mobile app: V.Hive, the first support-to-earn mobile app in esports based on blockchain. The pioneering mobile app is built on Tezos, the world’s most advanced blockchain and is available now on iOS and Android devices. This launch brings the Team Vitality community closer to the brand and its gaming stars than ever before, leveraging the power of Web3. The goal of V.Hive is to be the most advanced and entertaining fan engagement mobile app that rewards the community for supporting and championing Team Vitality.
