SolarWinds Chief Information Security Officer Tim Brown to Present at Black Hat Middle East and Africa

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, today announced its Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and Vice President, Security Tim Brown will present at the Black Hat Middle East and Africa Executive Summit at the Riyadh Front Exhibition Centre in Saudi Arabia, November 15-17. Black Hat is an internationally recognized cybersecurity event series offering the most technical and relevant infosec research.

Tim Brown, SolarWinds Chief Information Security Officer and VP, Security

On Tuesday, November 15, Brown will present a session titled, “Breach Disclosure and Lessons Learned When Crisis Strikes.” In this session, Brown will share his experience and lessons learned from running the incident response and remediation plan following the high-profile SUNBURST cyberattack announced in December 2020. He will guide session attendees through his step-by-step journey beginning from zero hour to today.

On Wednesday, November 16, Brown will moderate a panel titled, “State of Attacks: Ransomware Recovery, Latest Threats and Using AI Against BEC.” With ransomware attacks growing exponentially, Brown will lead a discussion about how infosec professionals and enterprise organizations can best position themselves against new threat models. The panel will explore the latest threats, defenses, and developments for organizations to remain proactive in protecting against the inevitable.

In his role at SolarWinds, Brown oversees internal IT security, product security, and security strategy. With over 25 years of experience developing and implementing security technology, he is a former Dell Fellow and CTO with a deep understanding of the challenges and aspirations of those responsible for driving digital innovation and change. In the United States, Brown’s trusted advisor status has taken him from meeting with members of Congress and the Senate to the Situation Room in the White House. He is an avid inventor and holds 18 issued patents on security-related topics.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software built to enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation. Our solutions provide organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—with a comprehensive and unified view of today’s modern, distributed, and hybrid network environments. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and database administrators (DBAs)—to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK ® community, allow us to address customers’ needs now, and in the future. Our focus on the user and our commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management have established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

