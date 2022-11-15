Read full article on original website
Election deniers attempting to train and install election judges
Catharine Richert and Curtis Gilbert from MPR report election deniers are attempting to recruit and train poll workers who share their beliefs. ” Nationally, the movement is led by Cleta Mitchell, a former attorney for former President Donald Trump who was on the infamous phone call where Trump pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find him 11,000 votes. In Minnesota, the movement has given rise to a constellation of self-styled election integrity groups scattered around Minnesota,” they report.
D.C. Memo: Musk Twitter takeover riles Minnesota Democrats, but not enough to leave the platform
WASHINGTON — Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter has led to the exit of some users, especially those who are liberal leaning, but Minnesota’s Democratic lawmakers are not among that exodus, at least not yet. Musk critics fear the popular social platform which has allowed members of Congress...
Student food insecurity is extraordinarily high in Minnesota
At MPR News Elizabeth Shockman reports, “The worst part of Angie Richey’s job is having to call families and ask them to pay their school lunch debt. She is the nutrition services supervisor for the Roseville and St Anthony school districts and, just three months into the school year, she says lunch debt is in the tens of thousands of dollars — higher than she’s ever seen in the 12 years she’s worked in school nutrition. … The federal funding that paid for universal free school meals during the pandemic ended months ago. That combined with inflation, supply chain issues and rising labor costs are having an effect. California and Maine passed bills last year to ensure all students had free school meals, and earlier this month Colorado voters approved a ballot measure to do the same.”
What four incoming majority-makers for the Senate DFL are pushing at the Legislature
One newly elected DFL state senator beat her opponent in the east metro by just 321 votes. Another squeaked by a well-known GOP rival endorsed by an influential Iron Range lawmaker. A third held a district including Moorhead many thought would flip to the GOP. And another suburban Democrat was the only one to oust a Republican incumbent senator.
Many large school districts moving to distance learning on Election Day
At the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Josh Verges says, “Nearly half of Minnesota’s largest school districts are keeping students home on Tuesday in order to stay out of the way of voters. Students in St. Paul and South Washington County are expected to interact with their teachers from home, and Election Day will be counted toward the districts’ legally required minimum days and hours of instruction. In seven other big districts – Anoka-Hennepin, Osseo, Rochester, Lakeville, Robbinsdale, St. Cloud and North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale – students have the day off but teachers will be working. Of the state’s 20 largest districts, the remaining 11 are holding classes as normal.”
Principles and politics: The story of Paul Wellstone, labor, and the environment
A bit more than 20 years after his untimely death in a plane crash, I reflect back on Minnesota Sen. Paul Wellstone’s long-standing efforts to bring together America’s labor and environmental movements to correct the wrongs that the global economy was wreaking on both workers’ rights and environmental standards in our country.
U of M sues UCare saying plan to add board seats would lessen U’s influence
Stribber Christopher Snowbeck says, “The University of Minnesota is suing UCare, claiming the nonprofit health insurer’s proposal to expand its board of directors would lessen the U’s historic influence at the health plan. In a Nov. 1 lawsuit, the U says adding board seats to the Minneapolis-based health plan would cause the university-appointed board members to lose the majority. The U-appointed directors might then be left out of key decisions, the university argues, such as charter changes that could terminate the U’s right to receive UCare’s net assets in the event of a dissolution.”
How to help young kids: Give their parents cash
AUSTIN, Texas — By his mid-20s, Tommy Andrade was tired of working dead-end jobs. With a young child at home, he realized he needed more than a high school diploma to support his family. When he heard about a new, advanced manufacturing program at Austin Community College (ACC), Andrade was intrigued.
Third big data center eyeing Minnesota could create 1,000 construction jobs
For the BBC Heidi Brandes writes, “Did Vikings find their way to a remote part of Oklahoma? Some in a small community believe so, thanks to controversial runic carvings found in the area. ‘[Farley] spent the majority of her adult life researching the stone,’ said Amanda Garcia, Heavener Runestone Park manager. ‘She travelled all around the US, went to Egypt and went to different places looking at different markings.’ Faith Rogers, an environmental-science intern and volunteer at the Heavener Runestone Park, led me down a cobblestone path toward one of the 55-acre woodland’s biggest attractions – which is also one of the US’ biggest historical mysteries. We were deep in the rolling, scrub-forest foothills of the Ouachita Mountains in far eastern Oklahoma, and we were on our way to view a slab of ancient sandstone that still has experts scratching their heads and debating about the eight symbols engraved on its face. Some believe that these cryptic inscriptions are runes (ancient alphabetical characters) carved into the towering stone circa 1000 CE by Norse explorers who traveled up the Arkansas River to this remote part of landlocked America.”
Minnesota returns all incumbents to Congress as Craig beats Kistner in ‘purple’ 2nd District
WASHINGTON — In one of the most expensive House races in the nation, Minnesota’s 2nd District, Rep. Angie Craig defeated GOP rival Tyler Kistner early Wednesday in a tumultuous midterm that returned all of Minnesota’s incumbents to Congress. Kistner had an early lead Tuesday evening, but lost...
Based in part on Minnesota case, Supreme Court hears challenge to Indian adoption law
WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court heard arguments on Wednesday on a case based in part on a lawsuit filed by a Minnesota couple that would determine tribal rights in the adoption of Native American children. The Supreme Court’s decision in the case could also threaten other laws protecting tribes,...
Michigan's rural Democrats want a seat at their party's table | Opinion
Cathy Albro has a difficult job: As the chair of the Michigan Democratic Party's Rural Caucus, it falls on Albro and the caucus' vice-chairs to convince the state's Democratic establishment that the counties and candidates in her caucus ― places Republicans routinely win by 20 and 30 points ― deserve more: a place in the state party's strategy, with the investment to back it up, and more attention from the new Democratic legislative majority in Lansing. ...
A story of hope: Primrose Ruwocha’s story of perseverance in the face of domestic abuse
Almost 9,000 miles across the Atlantic. That’s how far Primrose Ruwocha traveled to escape her abuser. Not everyone is able to move away from their abuser, but Ruwocha found a way with the help of Phumulani, a local non-profit that aims to prevent domestic violence and sexual abuse in communities of color and support victims with culturally-specific care.
