Election deniers attempting to train and install election judges

Catharine Richert and Curtis Gilbert from MPR report election deniers are attempting to recruit and train poll workers who share their beliefs. ” Nationally, the movement is led by Cleta Mitchell, a former attorney for former President Donald Trump who was on the infamous phone call where Trump pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find him 11,000 votes. In Minnesota, the movement has given rise to a constellation of self-styled election integrity groups scattered around Minnesota,” they report.
Student food insecurity is extraordinarily high in Minnesota

At MPR News Elizabeth Shockman reports, “The worst part of Angie Richey’s job is having to call families and ask them to pay their school lunch debt. She is the nutrition services supervisor for the Roseville and St Anthony school districts and, just three months into the school year, she says lunch debt is in the tens of thousands of dollars — higher than she’s ever seen in the 12 years she’s worked in school nutrition. … The federal funding that paid for universal free school meals during the pandemic ended months ago. That combined with inflation, supply chain issues and rising labor costs are having an effect. California and Maine passed bills last year to ensure all students had free school meals, and earlier this month Colorado voters approved a ballot measure to do the same.”
Many large school districts moving to distance learning on Election Day

At the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Josh Verges says, “Nearly half of Minnesota’s largest school districts are keeping students home on Tuesday in order to stay out of the way of voters. Students in St. Paul and South Washington County are expected to interact with their teachers from home, and Election Day will be counted toward the districts’ legally required minimum days and hours of instruction. In seven other big districts – Anoka-Hennepin, Osseo, Rochester, Lakeville, Robbinsdale, St. Cloud and North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale – students have the day off but teachers will be working. Of the state’s 20 largest districts, the remaining 11 are holding classes as normal.”
U of M sues UCare saying plan to add board seats would lessen U’s influence

Stribber Christopher Snowbeck says, “The University of Minnesota is suing UCare, claiming the nonprofit health insurer’s proposal to expand its board of directors would lessen the U’s historic influence at the health plan. In a Nov. 1 lawsuit, the U says adding board seats to the Minneapolis-based health plan would cause the university-appointed board members to lose the majority. The U-appointed directors might then be left out of key decisions, the university argues, such as charter changes that could terminate the U’s right to receive UCare’s net assets in the event of a dissolution.”
How to help young kids: Give their parents cash

AUSTIN, Texas — By his mid-20s, Tommy Andrade was tired of working dead-end jobs. With a young child at home, he realized he needed more than a high school diploma to support his family. When he heard about a new, advanced manufacturing program at Austin Community College (ACC), Andrade was intrigued.
Third big data center eyeing Minnesota could create 1,000 construction jobs

For the BBC Heidi Brandes writes, “Did Vikings find their way to a remote part of Oklahoma? Some in a small community believe so, thanks to controversial runic carvings found in the area. ‘[Farley] spent the majority of her adult life researching the stone,’ said Amanda Garcia, Heavener Runestone Park manager. ‘She travelled all around the US, went to Egypt and went to different places looking at different markings.’ Faith Rogers, an environmental-science intern and volunteer at the Heavener Runestone Park, led me down a cobblestone path toward one of the 55-acre woodland’s biggest attractions – which is also one of the US’ biggest historical mysteries. We were deep in the rolling, scrub-forest foothills of the Ouachita Mountains in far eastern Oklahoma, and we were on our way to view a slab of ancient sandstone that still has experts scratching their heads and debating about the eight symbols engraved on its face. Some believe that these cryptic inscriptions are runes (ancient alphabetical characters) carved into the towering stone circa 1000 CE by Norse explorers who traveled up the Arkansas River to this remote part of landlocked America.”
Michigan's rural Democrats want a seat at their party's table | Opinion

Cathy Albro has a difficult job: As the chair of the Michigan Democratic Party's Rural Caucus, it falls on Albro and the caucus' vice-chairs to convince the state's Democratic establishment that the counties and candidates in her caucus ― places Republicans routinely win by 20 and 30 points ― deserve more: a place in the state party's strategy, with the investment to back it up, and more attention from the new Democratic legislative majority in Lansing. ...
