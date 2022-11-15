Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Are You Quiet Quitting? Try 'Job Crafting' Instead
Quiet quitting is a recent but perhaps pervasive phenomenon as a means of coping with burnout or unrealistic work demands. Instead of quiet quitting, you might be better served by job crafting. Job crafting involves intentional focus and alteration of job tasks, work relationships, and mental perspective. The term “quiet...
American workers hate their jobs so much that nearly half of them wouldn’t wish it on their worst enemy
Workers are becoming increasingly disheartened that work is failing to meet their expectations.
CNBC
The least stressful job that pays over $100K, according to data—and how to get it
Stress on the job is a common phenomenon. A majority of workers, 79%, experience work-related stress month-to-month, according to the American Psychological Association's 2021 Work and Well-being Survey of 1,501 U.S. adults. Some jobs, however, are less stressful than others. The Department of Labor's Occupational Information Network, or O*NET, ranked...
Business Insider
Google must take 'more drastic actions' like layoffs because not enough employees will leave on their own, analyst says
Google's way of slimming down through attrition won't work in the current economy, an analyst said. Google previously avoided making cuts because it would undermine its employee-friendly reputation. Google's head count grew much faster than its revenue during the third quarter. Google is one of the last major holdouts among...
Gizmodo
Layoffs Begin at Amazon: 'Some Roles Will No Longer Be Required'
Winter has arrived at Amazon. The company began laying off employees across multiple divisions of its corporate and tech business on Tuesday, less than two days after a New York Times report said the company was eyeing company-wide layoffs potentially impacting 10,000 employees. Workers involved in Amazon’s Alexa smart home speaker and Luna cloud gaming units are reportedly amongst those already packing their bags.
The thing that will keep your workers from quitting is the one thing you don’t want to give them
Millennials want two things to stay: high waisted jeans and hybrid work. In both trends, they have intergenerational support. “Millennials are acutely attuned to the benefits of a hybrid working model,” said Prudential Financial Vice Chair Rob Falzon in its latest report, Generational Gap Grows: Work & Money Outlook Divided. He noted that their status as the largest generation in the workforce and their proclivity for flexibility will make hybrid work a permanent fixture.
Gizmodo
Amazon Offers 'Voluntary Severance' to Employees Who Resign Amid Ongoing Layoffs
Amazon sent a letter to some of its employees this week offering a buyout program if they voluntarily resigned. The proposal is a “voluntary severance” that would provide employees with three months’ pay if they selected to leave the company amidst mass layoffs at the company. The...
NASDAQ
Dave Ramsey Warns That One Financial Decision Is 'the Largest Detriment to Your Wealth'
For many Americans, a car payment is practically a fact of life. Cars are expensive, so if you want to get a new one, there's a good chance you'll need an auto loan. And once that car isn't so new anymore, it's time to repeat the process. It may be...
Op-Ed: How working remotely can bring workers closer together
Assuming that a return to the office will address the supposed shortcomings of remote work is a way of avoiding longstanding organizational problems.
techaiapp.com
Asana to lay off 9% of its workforce to improve operating costs
Joining other technology companies that are laying off workers to battle global economic headwinds, work management software provider Asana on Tuesday said it was laying off 9% of its total workforce in order to cut operating expenses. The company’s chief operating officer (COO), Anne Raimondi, took to LinkedIn on Tuesday...
Revive the Child Tax Credit — our children deserve nothing less
I like to think I’m an American success story. I was born into homelessness, grew up in the foster care system, and suffered unthinkable domestic abuse as an adult. Now I’m on track to graduate with a Master’s degree in social work next spring. But don’t mistake...
makeuseof.com
What Is LinkedIn Newsletter? How to Use It
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. LinkedIn is a goldmine for business professionals looking to build their brands. The challenge is always the best way to gain users' attention. LinkedIn's Newsletter feature...
Amazon Preparing for Largest Layoffs in Its History
Amazon is looking to cut approximately 10,000 workers from its corporate and technological development departments, roughly 3 percent of the tech giant’s global work force, according to The New York Times. The layoffs mark the largest cuts in the company’s history just weeks before the holiday shopping season. The plan comes on the heels of historic job losses across the tech industry, including Meta firing roughly 13 percent of its workforce and Twitter sacking more than half of its staffers. Anonymous sources who spoke with the Times say that Amazon is looking to chop employees working in its devices division, which include engineers developing the online retailer’s voice-activated assistant Alexa, along with its human resources department. Over the last year, Amazon has scaled back or shuttered a number of its services and products, including Amazon Care and Fabric.com, according to the outlet.
Medical News Today
What to know about applying for disability benefits due to depression
The Social Security Administration considers certain depression cases to be disabilities. Some people with depression may get financial assistance if they can show how depression affects their capacity to work. This article takes a close look at depression and disability. After explaining how different institutions define “disability,” it details sources...
Amazon begins mass layoffs among its corporate workforce
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon has begun mass layoffs in its corporate ranks, becoming the latest tech company to trim its workforce amid rising fears about the wider economic environment. On Tuesday, the company notified regional authorities in California that it would lay off about 260 workers at various facilities that employ data scientists, software engineers and other corporate workers. Those job cuts would be effective beginning on Jan. 17. Amazon would not specify how many more layoffs may be in the works beyond the ones confirmed through California’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, also known as WARN, which requires companies to provide 60 days’ notice if they have 75 or more full-time or part-time workers. Amazon employs more than 1.5 million workers globally, primarily made up of hourly workers. The online retail giant, like other tech and social media giants, saw sizable profits during the COVID-19 pandemic, as homebound shoppers purchased more items online. But revenue growth slowed as the worst of the pandemic eased and consumers relied less on ecommerce.
Why did over half a million people stop working?
two workers in storePhoto by Asael Pena (Creative Commons) If you've been in a store recently, you've probably noticed more help wanted signs and noticed fewer cash registers with cashiers. The lines are longer, and more self-checkout stations fill the stores.
The Importance Of Reconciliation
Reconciliation is an important process that helps people repair the damage that has been done between them. Reconciliation is important because it helps people to build trust and cooperation, which are key ingredients for a healthy and successful society.
Comments / 1