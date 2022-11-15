More than $3 billion settlement reached with Walmart on Opioid allegations, NC Atty. Gen. Josh Stein says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A settlement was reached with Walmart on allegations that it “contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores,” Attorney General Josh Stein said Tuesday.

Along with more than $3 billion that will be divided among the states and tribes, Walmart will also have to improve how its pharmacies handle opioids, officials said.

Attorney General Stein said that the opioid epidemic has impacted too many families and the companies are being held accountable for their part in the crisis.

“Too many families have lost loved ones to the opioid epidemic, and too many people have lost years of their lives to addiction,” Stein said. “My fellow attorneys general and I are holding accountable the companies that created and fueled this crisis. As a result of our efforts, working alongside lawyers representing cities and counties, Walmart is committing to pay $3.1 billion and to improve the way it does business.”

He continued, “These meaningful resources will help people suffering from opioid addiction get the treatment and recovery services they need, and the changes to the way pharmacies operate will ensure that this never happens again. This deal with Walmart adds to the important progress we’ve already achieved through our settlements with the opioid manufacturers and distributors – and we’re not done yet.”

Those changes at Walmart’s pharmacies will include: “[b]road, court-ordered requirements, including robust oversight to prevent fraudulent prescriptions and flag suspicious prescriptions,” officials said in a release.

The announcement came after agreements were reached earlier this month with CVS and Walgreens, in which those chains each said they would pay about $5 billion.

In a statement Tuesday, Walmart said the company still “strongly disputes the allegations.”

“Walmart believes the settlement framework is in the best interest of all parties and will provide significant aid to communities across the country in the fight against the opioid crisis, with aid reaching state and local governments faster than any other nationwide opioid settlement to date, subject to satisfying all settlement requirements,” the company said.

Atty. Gen. Stein noted North Carolina would receive about $88 million from this latest settlement once its finalized and as long as counties and municipalities across the state sign on to the deal.

That amount is in addition to $750 million that North Carolina received as part of a settlement earlier this year with three major drug distributors and a manufacturer.

“The opioid crisis has been devastating and it’s primarily been a creation of greed from the pharmaceutical industry,” Stein said. “We need for all of these industries to change the way they do business so this never happens again. But, they also need to pay meaningful resources so we can help people who are struggling live a better life.”

Earlier this year, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported the state saw a 40 percent increase in drug overdose deaths in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic impacted people’s ability to get access to services they needed. Deaths continued to rise in 2021 based on preliminary data.

“We’re at the deadliest moment of the deadliest drug epidemic in American history. And so, it is urgent, desperately needed, that we put funds to attacking the crisis so people who are struggling with addiction can come through the other side,” Stein said.

As part of the previous agreement, 85 percent of funding goes to local governments to determine how best to allocate that funding to support treatment, recovery, harm reduction and other efforts to combat the opioid epidemic.

Randy Abbott, the state director of the National Coalition Against Prescription Drug Abuse, said that counties are in different stages of determining how to utilize that money and getting it to organizations to provide the services needed. He also said people need access to different recovery options.

Abbott became an advocate for reducing drug overdoses after his daughter Vanessa died due to a fentanyl overdose in 2015.

“Nothing about us without us. And, I think that needs to be the approach,” Abbott said.

Freida MacDonald started the non-profit organization Know Hope North Carolina after she lost her son Michael to a fentanyl overdose in 2016. She said Michael was grieving the loss of his older brother who had been killed a few years earlier.

“I didn’t seek this. It found me. But, once it found me, my heart for it just grew,” she said.

Her organization helps to support people suffering with grief as well as addiction.

They recently put up eight billboards in the Wilmington area, where Michael died, adding to several others that have gone up in different parts of the state.

“I know the greatest needs right now are for beds, for rehabs, for detox and all over our state. We really have a lot of need there,” MacDonald said. “I see an improvement now. And, I’m working my best to make people aware that there is hope and there are resources out there.”

