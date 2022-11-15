ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s hot chocolate season in Kansas City — tell us where to find the best cup of cocoa

By Natalie Wallington
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: hot chocolate season. As Kansas Citians enjoy the arrival of winter snow and chilly temperatures, it has never been a better time to get cozy indoors with a mug of hot chocolate.

We’ve written a lot about Kansas City’s favorite coffee — check out the last year’s coffee shop showdown and all 92 of the coffee shops readers nominated . But hot chocolate tends to get forgotten, and that’s why we’re here: to give this tasty, all-ages winter favorite its moment in the spotlight.

Last winter’s winner was reader favorite coffee shop and eatery Café Corazón, whose menu features seven different hot chocolates — from spicy Mayan to creamy dulce de leche. Other fan favorites from last winter included the drinking chocolate from Andre’s and Christopher Elbow.

The friendly competition will work like this: We’ll tally the number of recommendations that each hot chocolate spot gets over the next week. You can enter your suggestions through this article, through any of our social media channels or by emailing us at kcq@kcstar.com .

The six most-recommended spots will then go head to head in a poll next week. That means the more nominations your favorite spot receives, the greater its chance of ending up on the list.

Then, we’ll give readers another week to vote on their favorite spots. We’ll announce the winner on Friday, Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving.

May the best hot chocolate win!

The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

