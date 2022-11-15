Our writers at Arrowhead Addict have made their predictions for an important AFC West showdown on Sunday Night Football between the Chiefs and Chargers. The Kansas City Chiefs have a chance to effectively wrap up the AFC West if they can take care of business against the Los Angeles Chargers. A win would drop Los Angeles to 5-5 while the Chiefs would move to 8-2. A win would also clinch the tie-breaker for the Chiefs, effectively giving them a 3.5-game lead over the Chargers with seven games to go.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 59 MINUTES AGO