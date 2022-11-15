Read full article on original website
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Aaron Rodgers has just one word response to Packers fans booing the team
Aaron Rodgers responded to the boos that Green Bay Packers fans rained down on the team as they lost on Thursday Night Football. If the Green Bay Packers were to have won on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, they would have improved their chances of making the playoffs to 20 percent, 1-in-5. Instead, they dropped all the way down to about five percent according to FiveThirtyEight’s model.
RGIII’s quest to become Commanders minority owner takes huge step
The Washington Commanders aren’t up for sale yet, but things are trending in that direction after Dan Snyder hired Bank of America securities to explore potential transactions, including selling the team. Former Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III led the celebrations on Twitter in one of the most memorable days in Washington Football history.
Chiefs at Chargers predictions: Writers’ picks for Week 11
Our writers at Arrowhead Addict have made their predictions for an important AFC West showdown on Sunday Night Football between the Chiefs and Chargers. The Kansas City Chiefs have a chance to effectively wrap up the AFC West if they can take care of business against the Los Angeles Chargers. A win would drop Los Angeles to 5-5 while the Chiefs would move to 8-2. A win would also clinch the tie-breaker for the Chiefs, effectively giving them a 3.5-game lead over the Chargers with seven games to go.
Solving the Eagles ‘dilemma’ of whether or not to fire Jonathan Gannon
Even with the Philadelphia Eagles signing Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh this week, fans – most of whom pray at shrines to Buddy Ryan by their bedside – are still hoping to hear the news of Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s firing. Truthfully, it’s not going to happen, and if we’re being honest, fans should abandon their dreams of running a 1980s-style defense again anytime soon.
Watch Live: Black & Blue Kickoff (10AM, Fox Charlotte)
Sometimes, as a motivational technique, a player might make a point of remembering everyone at his position who was drafted ahead of him. It doesn’t seem quite that personal for Lamar Jackson. “I was motivated when it took forever for me to get drafted. That’s all,” he said. “It doesn’t really matter who went first, […]
Texas A&M’s win over UMass is Jimbo Fisher’s rock bottom
Even in victory, Texas A&M’s fourth win of the year over UMass is rock bottom for Jimbo Fisher. Not all wins are created equally, as Texas A&M’s fourth win of the season over UMass still kind of feels like a loss for Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher. While...
3 ways former general manager Ryan Pace failed the Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears travel to Atlanta to take on the Chicago Bears southern version. The Falcons currently have six former Chicago Bears on the active roster. Damiere Byrd, Nick Kwiatkoski, Germain Ifedi, Cordarrelle Patterson, MyCole Pruitt, and Abdullah Anderson are currently on the 53-man roster. Elijah Wilkerson and Damien Williams are on injured reserve.
Dallas Cowboys: Easier game plans are not the solution
There was a growing sentiment after last Sunday’s loss in Green Bay that things were needlessly complicated for the Dallas Cowboys. Missed assignments and lazy execution led to multiple botched plays, resulting in touchdowns and turnovers. The idea floating around was perhaps if the Cowboys could just eliminate these...
Offense halted in 21-17 loss to Georgia Tech
In the Tar Heels' final divisional match up against Georgia Tech, the offense played its worst game of the season, recording its fewest points since scoring 10 in last season's opener against Virginia Tech.
Zion Williamson says he is ‘definitely playing’ Monday night against Golden State Warriors
A week after hurting the same foot that kept him out the entirety of last season, All-Star New Orleans forward Zion Williamson told media on Saturday that he good to go for the Pelicans next game.
Miami basketball versus Maryland HOF championship game info, odds and TV
The Miami basketball team will play Maryland in the 2022 Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament Championship Game on Sunday. Miami defeated Providence 74-64 on Saturday for the 700th win of head coach Jim Larranaga’s career. Most Miami fans were watching the football team lose to Clemson while the basketball team won.
