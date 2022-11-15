ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers has just one word response to Packers fans booing the team

Aaron Rodgers responded to the boos that Green Bay Packers fans rained down on the team as they lost on Thursday Night Football. If the Green Bay Packers were to have won on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, they would have improved their chances of making the playoffs to 20 percent, 1-in-5. Instead, they dropped all the way down to about five percent according to FiveThirtyEight’s model.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

RGIII’s quest to become Commanders minority owner takes huge step

The Washington Commanders aren’t up for sale yet, but things are trending in that direction after Dan Snyder hired Bank of America securities to explore potential transactions, including selling the team. Former Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III led the celebrations on Twitter in one of the most memorable days in Washington Football history.
WASHINGTON, DC
FanSided

Chiefs at Chargers predictions: Writers’ picks for Week 11

Our writers at Arrowhead Addict have made their predictions for an important AFC West showdown on Sunday Night Football between the Chiefs and Chargers. The Kansas City Chiefs have a chance to effectively wrap up the AFC West if they can take care of business against the Los Angeles Chargers. A win would drop Los Angeles to 5-5 while the Chiefs would move to 8-2. A win would also clinch the tie-breaker for the Chiefs, effectively giving them a 3.5-game lead over the Chargers with seven games to go.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Solving the Eagles ‘dilemma’ of whether or not to fire Jonathan Gannon

Even with the Philadelphia Eagles signing Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh this week, fans – most of whom pray at shrines to Buddy Ryan by their bedside – are still hoping to hear the news of Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s firing. Truthfully, it’s not going to happen, and if we’re being honest, fans should abandon their dreams of running a 1980s-style defense again anytime soon.
Queen City News

Watch Live: Black & Blue Kickoff (10AM, Fox Charlotte)

Sometimes, as a motivational technique, a player might make a point of remembering everyone at his position who was drafted ahead of him. It doesn’t seem quite that personal for Lamar Jackson. “I was motivated when it took forever for me to get drafted. That’s all,” he said. “It doesn’t really matter who went first, […]
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

3 ways former general manager Ryan Pace failed the Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears travel to Atlanta to take on the Chicago Bears southern version. The Falcons currently have six former Chicago Bears on the active roster. Damiere Byrd, Nick Kwiatkoski, Germain Ifedi, Cordarrelle Patterson, MyCole Pruitt, and Abdullah Anderson are currently on the 53-man roster. Elijah Wilkerson and Damien Williams are on injured reserve.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Easier game plans are not the solution

There was a growing sentiment after last Sunday’s loss in Green Bay that things were needlessly complicated for the Dallas Cowboys. Missed assignments and lazy execution led to multiple botched plays, resulting in touchdowns and turnovers. The idea floating around was perhaps if the Cowboys could just eliminate these...
FanSided

FanSided

296K+
Followers
570K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy