A desperate single father has taken matters into his own hands by using cardboard to insulate his home.Nigel Cleall says he took the measure after his monthly bills skyrocketed to more than £1,000.The 51-year-old even considered moving himself and his 12-year-old son into the garden shed, which he said is warmer than his flat.He alleges the association that owns his apartment failed to fix the heating system or provide adequate insulation.Mr Cleall said his heating was going “straight through” the 27-year-old roof.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk urges ‘independent-minded’ followers to vote Republican in midtermsKanye West’s Yeezy products to be sold under a different nameParalysed patients walk again after breakthrough nerve cell discovery

9 DAYS AGO